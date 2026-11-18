The Toronto Raptors once again find themselves in the loss column, dropping their fifth straight after falling to the New York Knicks, 111-102. Ja'Kobe Walter l

Toronto Raptors small forward Scottie Barnes reacts after a basket during the first quarter against the New York Knicks. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect, 111-102.

Ja'Kobe Walter led the way with his best performance of the season, leading the way with a season-high 25 points while Scottie Barnes and RJ Barrett combined for 42 points of their own, but it just wasn't enough. New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns comes down with a rebound against Toronto Raptors forward Collin Murray-Boyles.

Also read 3 Things We Learned About the Knicks After Their 13th Game

| IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect One of the main ways that Toronto allowed the Knicks to get back into this game after being up by as many as 13 was through being outmatched in the rebounding department. New York dominated the Raptors 44 to 23 in rebounds but more specifically, the Knicks had 12 offensive rebounds compared to the Raptors five.

These handful of extra possessions along with some elite shotmaking by Jalen Brunson who carried with 31 points was the big difference in game where one run had major influence on the outcome. Toronto Raptors Scottie Barnes looks on against the Orlando Magic during the second half of the Emirates NBA Cup.

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| IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Coming into the matchup, the Raptors blew three straight double digit leads including a 13-point blown lead in Sunday's loss to these same Knicks. That trend continued, ironically up 13 once again before allowing the New York to end the first half on a 19-0 run to put the Knicks up 54-50 at halftime.

For a team that has built an identity around defense , the inopportune runs allowed are creating doubts that against some of the best teams in the East, that Toronto can truly dominate in games against some of the true contenders out East. Toronto Raptors shooting guard Ja'Kobe Walter shoots the ball during the first half against the New York Knicks.

| IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect The box score for the Raptors may make it seem like they had a strong night shooting from beyond the arc, but in reality it was Ja'Kobe Walter catching fire. Toronto finished the shooting 13 of 33 from three , but within that, Walter went nuclear hitting seven threes. As for the rest of the team, the rest of the Raptors combined to shoot a mere 5 of 21 .

For context, Walter alone hit nearly as many threes as the entire Knicks team combined who finished with only nine made threes. Walter's spark from three was a great silver lining in this game given his recent struggles as he came into this game shooting 1-of-6 in back to back games and 32.6 per cent on the season. Jalon Dixon is a sports writer and podcaster with a focus on the NBA.

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He has bylines with On SI, Heavy Sports, Newsweek and Pro Sports Outlook. As a Towson University and Full Sail University graduate with a background in multimedia, when he is not writing, he's usually locked in a recording studio talking about the latest happening around the NBA for his YouTube page, Routine Jumper. When he's not locked in on basketball, Pokemon Champions videos and JRPG video games help round his day out quite nicely.