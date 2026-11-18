Alabama feasted inside and got to the free-throw line in Antoine Pettway's homecoming.

Alabama guard Aden Holloway fights through a defender in the first half of the game against Kennesaw State on Nov, 17, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SIAlabama basketball took care of its opening-season stretch of five home games, capping it off with a 109-91 win over Kennesaw State.

Antoine Pettway's homecoming set the tone for a fun, high-energy night at Coleman Coliseum. Both teams played quickly, the Owls did enough to feel good about themselves, and Alabama still controlled the game. The Crimson Tide hit just eight three-pointers, but lived in the paint to the tune of 42 points inside and 56 free-throw attempts. Kennesaw State: Aden Holloway Brandon Miller was the alpha in 2023.

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It was Mark Sears in 2024 and 2025. Last year, it was Labaron Philon . Does Alabama have one this year? More importantly, does AlabamaWhat is this offense's ceiling if there are a solid eight different players who could explode on any given night?

Allen has shown an ability to take over every aspect of a game. Holloway can and will shoot the lights out. But what does the regular threat of an outburst from Jemison, Samuels, Jaxon Richardson, Cole Cloer, etc., do for this team? I never particularly noticed him out of position on boards.

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Alabama doesn't need him to be the guy to grab them as much as it needs him to use his frame to prevent opponents from doing so, particularly on the defensive end. As long as he does that, while continuing to set solid screens and hitting his threes at a consistent clip, Alabama's happy with the investment it made in Fielder this offseason.

Oats has praised his defense early, and it has absolutely looked better than it should for the 6-foot-2 freshman, who should be a senior in high school right now. He's poked balls away, looked competent off screens, and, all in all, avoided being a liability. That was my biggest question mark on Diaz coming into the season, so the fact that he's held up defensively brightens my outlook on the New Yorker. The offense is going to come together.

Specifically, he'll start driving with more confidence, and his placement on lobs will improve. Diaz is going to be a very important player for this Alabama team as one of just two rotational players under 6-foot-6. Don't be fooled by the unimpressive numbers — the early showings bode very well for the rest of his season. Theodore Fernandez is BamaCentral’s baseball beat reporter and a co-host of The Joe Gaither Show.

He also works as a weekend sports anchor at WVUA 23 News in Tuscaloosa and serves as one of the station’s lead high school sports reporters. Fernandez is a news media student at The University of Alabama and is pursuing a master’s degree in sports management.