Here are a few key stats that stand out from Duke's first marquee win of the year.

Nov 25, 2026; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer gestures to a player in the first half of the game against the UConn Huskies at T-Mobile Arena.

Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connectin Las Vegas on Wednesday night to pick up what felt like a much-needed win over a premier opponent. Unlike the Blue Devils' contests against Michigan State and Illinois, Duke was clearly the better team in this one and outcompeted The road doesn't get any easier for Jon Scheyer's crew, as they will take on No. 3 Florida next in Gainesville in theon Dec. 1, but picking up a resume-boosting victory feels huge.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Let's go over a few numbers that stand out from Duke's big win over UConn. Nov 25, 2026; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard John Blackwell celebrates hitting a 3-pointer against the UConn Huskies in the second half at T-Mobile Arena.