3 Notable Nuggets Dana White Dropped After UFC 334: Gane vs. Hokit

Hear what the UFC boss had to say after UFC 334 at Madison Square Garden.

Jul 11, 2026; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; UFC president Dana White in attendance during UFC 329 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect White was particularly impressed by the main event, as he personally scored the fight 4-1 in favor of Gane, but gained a newfound appreciation for Hokit and the way he fights.

Outside of White's main event scorecard, here are three nuggets from his post-fight scrum that are worth monitoring moving forward. Nov 14, 2026; New York, New York, UNITED STATES; Josh Hokit reacts after a heavyweight title bout against Ciryl Gane during UFC 334 at Madison Square Garden.

Also read UFC 334 Ceremonial Weigh-Ins & Final Face Offs for Gane vs. Hokit, Harrison vs. Nunes

Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect White didn't immediately address whether Hokit would earn a rematch, something the previously unbeaten heavyweight star tweeted following his loss to Gane. However, White said a fight between Gane and Alex Pereira would be "fun", should Pereira beat Sergei Pavlovich in the co-main event at UFC 335 in Las Vegas next month.

Nov 14, 2026; New York, New York, UNITED STATES; Ciryl Gane is interviewed by after winning a heavyweight title bout against Josh Hokit during UFC 334 at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect There were rumblings that the promotion could return to Barclays Center in Brooklyn for the first time in over six years, but White shut down that 2027 possibility following the event.

Advertisement

Briefly elaborating, White cited "COVID's ***", which stemmed from the UFC having to postpone its 2020 UFC 249 event, which was eventually moved to May in Jacksonville, FL. , instead. White recalled telling arena officials, "Don't do this to me," as in, "Do not cancel Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Tony Ferguson" – the orginally scheduled lightweight title fight for that event. The UFC has not returned since.

For the time being, at least, Madison Square Garden is its permanent home as a primary venue in NYC for its annual November event. Nov 14, 2026; New York, New York, UNITED STATES; Ciryl Gane reacts after winning a heavyweight title bout against Josh Hokit during UFC 334 at Madison Square Garden.

Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect With Gane finally winning the UFC's heavyweight title, White said the promotion would consider bringing a numbered event to Paris, France, adding that his status as champion "doesn't hurt.

" White added that Tom Aspinall's absence, which is now approaching 13 months, is simply a matter of Aspinall telling the promotion when he can compete. It's unclear when Gane would fight again.

Advertisement

However, if the UFC wants to wait for a healthy Aspinall, the rematch is very much alive, as Aspinall would attempt to regain the title he never lost. Zain Bando is a combat sports columnist and reporter for Gameday Media’s MMA Knockout. A Northwestern Medill School of Journalism and Illinois alumnus, Bando specializes in tactical analysis, breaking news, and exclusive executive interviews across the UFC and PFL.

His versatile background also includes extensive Big Ten football and men’s basketball coverage, with bylines featured in The Sporting News, FanSided, and Men's Journal. Contact him at zainbando99@gmail.com.