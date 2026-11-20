The string of incidents began with an armed robbery and shooting Wednesday night on the popular Lakefront Trail near Belmont Harbor.

The string of incidents began with an armed robbery and shooting Wednesday night on the popular Lakefront Trail near Belmont Harbor. The string of incidents began with an armed robbery and shooting Wednesday night on the popular Lakefront Trail near Belmont Harbor.

Chicago police have confirmed that three separate shootings on the city’s North Side Wednesday night that left two people dead and another in critical condition are connected. Two of the shootings took place blocks away from each other in Chicago's Rogers Park neighborhood, on West Chase Avenue and West Morse Avenue. About an hour before those, a man was found shot in the head on the Friday morning, police said detectives determined that all three incidents were linked.

Also read North Side shootings on bike path, CTA stairwell leave 2 dead, 1 critically wounded: Chicago police

The investigation remains ongoing. The first shooting took place about 10:36 p.m. Wednesday, when officers responded to a call of a person shot in the 3300 block of North DuSable Lake Shore Drive. When police arrived at the scene, they found a 35-year-old man lying on the ground with a gunshot wound to the head. The man was transported by the Chicago Fire Department to a nearby hospital.

According to authorities, the incident began as an armed robbery. The 35-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound to the head and transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition. Less than an hour later, at 11:15 p.m., police responded to a call of a person shot in the 1400 block of West Chase Avenue inThe woman, later identified as Bintou Salami, was pronounced dead at the scene.

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Records show Salami lived near the same block where she was found. Her death was being investigated as a homicide. Less than two hours later and five blocks away, in the 1300 block of West Morse Avenue, a man was found with a gunshot wound in the stairwell of the Morse CTA Red Line station. Authorities said a witness notified a CTA employee after finding the man, believed to be approximately 25 years old, lying in the stairwell.

The CTA employee then called 911. When officers and firefighters arrived, the man was unresponsive. He was pronounced dead at the scene. A gun was found at the scene, police said.

According to authorities, the incident has been classified as a death investigation. Multiple shootings in the Rogers Park neighborhood have unnerved residents, including one that claimed the life of a beloved Misericordia employee, as Vi Nguyen reports. , Father Jack Clair, president and executive director of the organization told NBC Chicago. Clair called Salami's death as a"horrible tragedy and tremendous loss" for the community.

Salami had been working for Misericordia for four months, caring for disabled adults when she was killed, Clair said. In a statement, Clair described Salami as a"kind and caring soul whose warmth and dedication left an immense impact" on the residents and community.