3 Nebraska Softball Seniors Sign Pro Contracts

Three starters from the 2026 Nebraska Cornhuskers softball team have signed professional contracts and will be teammates again. Hannah Coor, Hannah Camenzind, a

Nebraska Cornhuskers players gather around the plate to celebrate a home run by outfielder Hannah Coor in the eighth inning against the Arkansas Razorbacks during the NCAA Women’s College World Series at Devon Park.

| Brett Rojo-Imagn Images Three starters from the 2026 Nebraska Cornhuskers softball team have signed professional contracts and will be teammates again. Hannah Coor, Hannah Camenzind, and Lauren Camenzind agreed to contracts with the Florida Vibe of the Professional Softball League, the organization announced on Wednesday and Thursday. Based in Bradenton, Fla. , the Vibe was established in 2021 as an independent team and is one of seven teams participating in the inaugural PSL season.

Coor started every game in centerfield in her only season with Nebraska. She spent four years with Oklahoma and was used sparingly as a defensive substitution or pinch runner. As a Husker, she batted .326 with eight doubles, three triples, seven home runs, 51 runs scored, and 33 runs batted in. She slugged .519 and had on-base percentage of .415.

Coor was one of the toughest to strikeout in the NU lineup, going down on strikes 12 times all season and collecting 25 walks. Coor's biggest moment of the season came against Arkansas at the Women's College World Series when she tied the game with a solo home run in the bottom of the eighth. Hannah Camenzind saw her offense reach new highs in just about every category.

The two-way utility player didn't pitch as much in 2026 but set new career bests with a .376 batting average, 70 hits, 17 doubles, two triples, 57 RBIs, 42 runs scored, a .471 on-base percentage, and 31 walks. In the circle, the lefty was 5-0 with an earned run average of 1.40. She made 11 appearances and seven starts.

She pitched a no-hitter and was named the Big Ten Pitcher of the Week after the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic in February. Lauren Camenzind started 60 games for the Huskers at second base or behind the plate. She set new career-highs with 43 hits, seven home runs, 39 RBIs and a .451 slugging percentage. The Florida Vibe will play in Kansas City from June 17-20 and July 19-21.

They will also play at Devon Park in Oklahoma City on July 23-25. Maren Angus-Coombs was born in Los Angeles and raised in Nashville, Tenn. She is a graduate of Middle Tennessee State University and has been a sports writer since 2008. She has been covering college softball since 2016 and spent the 2023 season covering Husker Softball for Hail Varsity.

In addition to All Huskers, she is a staff writer for the Los Angeles Sports Report.





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