3 Near-Perfect Movies to Watch on Prime Video This Week (June 8-12)

Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure, Wimbledon, and Beetlejuice Beetlejuice make up our list of the best Prime Video movies to watch the week of June 8.

This week, Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan: Ghost War has topped Prime Video’s movie rankings once more. A film sequel to the streamer’s Jack Ryan series, the movie sees John Krasinski return as the titular CIA operative, following Jack Ryan as he comes out of retirement to help deal with an international plot.

Co-written by Krasinski and Aaron Rabin and directed by Andrew Bernstein, the film has proven quite popular with streaming audiences, capitalizing on the massive fanbase of its parent show. But if that’s not quite what you’re in the mood for, there’s still much more to explore on the streaming platform, from iconic classics to modern hits. Here’s a look at three great movies that we think you should watch on Prime Video this week.

For more recommendations, check out our list of the best shows and movies on Prime Video. 1 ‘Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure’ Directed by Stephen Herek, Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure is a classic 1989 science fiction comedy starring Alex Winter and Keanu Reeves in the title roles. The film follows the two high school slackers as they attempt to pass an all-important history presentation by traveling through time.

The movie also features George Carlin, Terry Camilleri, Dan Shor, Tony Steedman, Rod Loomis, Al Leong, Jane Wiedlin, Robert V. Barron, Clifford David, and more in supporting roles. Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure was warmly received by critics of its time and became a modest box office hit, but its reputation has significantly grown over the years, and it now enjoys a dedicated cult following.

Looking back, the film serves as an excellent time capsule of '80s culture, and it’s also notable for bringing Keanu Reeves to mainstream popularity. The movie has since spawned two spin-off TV shows and two sequel films: 1991’s Bill & Ted's Bogus Journey and the 2020 legacy sequel Bill & Ted Face the Music. COLLIDER. Collider · Quiz Collider Exclusive · Oscar Best Picture Quiz Which Oscar Best Picture Is Your Perfect Movie?

Parasite · Everything Everywhere · Oppenheimer · Birdman · No Country Five Oscar Best Picture winners. Five completely different visions of what cinema can be — and what it can do to you. One of them is the film that was made for the way your mind works. Ten questions will figure out which one.

🪜Parasite 🌀Everything Everywhere ☢️Oppenheimer 🐦Birdman 🪙No Country for Old Men FIND YOUR FILM → QUESTION 1 / 10TONE 01 What kind of film experience do you actually want? The best movies don't just entertain — they leave something behind. ASomething that pulls the rug out — that makes me think I'm watching one kind of film and then reveals I'm watching another entirely. BSomething overwhelming — funny, sad, absurd, and genuinely moving, all at once.

CSomething grand and weighty — a film that makes me feel the full scale of what I'm watching. DSomething formally daring — a film that pushes what cinema can even do. ESomething lean and relentless — pure tension with no wasted frame.

NEXT QUESTION → QUESTION 2 / 10THEME 02 Which idea grabs you most in a film? Great films are driven by a central obsession. What's yours? AClass, inequality, and what people are willing to do when desperation meets opportunity.

BIdentity, family, and the chaos of trying to hold your life together when everything is falling apart. CGenius, moral responsibility, and the catastrophic weight of a decision you can never take back. DEgo, legacy, and the terror of becoming irrelevant while you're still alive to watch it happen. EEvil, chance, and whether moral order actually exists or if we just tell ourselves it does.

NEXT QUESTION → QUESTION 3 / 10STRUCTURE 03 How do you like your story told? Form is content. The way a story is shaped changes what it means. AGenre-twisting — I want it to start in one lane and migrate into something completely different.

BMaximalist and genre-blending — comedy, action, drama, sci-fi, all in one ride. CEpic and non-linear — cutting between timelines, building a mosaic of cause and consequence. DA single unbroken flow — I want to feel like I'm living it in real time, no cuts to safety. ESpare and precise — every scene doing exactly what it needs to do and nothing more.

NEXT QUESTION → QUESTION 4 / 10VILLAIN 04 What makes a truly great antagonist? The opposition defines the protagonist. What kind of opposition fascinates you? AA system — invisible, structural, and almost impossible to fight because it has no single face.

BThe self — the ways we sabotage, abandon, and fail the people we love most. CHistory — the unstoppable momentum of events that no single person can stop or redirect. DThe industry — the machinery of culture that chews up talent and spits out irrelevance. EPure, implacable evil — a force so certain of itself it becomes almost philosophical.

NEXT QUESTION → QUESTION 5 / 10ENDING 05 What do you want from a film's ending? The final note is the one that lingers. What do you want it to sound like? AShock and inevitability — a conclusion that recontextualises everything that came before it.

BEarned emotion — I want to cry, laugh, and feel genuinely hopeful, even if the world is a mess. CDevastation and grandeur — an ending that makes me sit in silence for a few minutes after. DAmbiguity — something that leaves enough open that I'm still thinking about it days later. EBleakness — an honest refusal to pretend the world is tidier than it actually is.

NEXT QUESTION → QUESTION 6 / 10WORLD 06 Which setting pulls you in most? Where a film takes place shapes everything — mood, stakes, what's even possible. AA gleaming modern city with a hidden underside — beauty masking rot, wealth masking desperation. BA collapsing suburban life that opens onto something infinite — the multiverse of a single ordinary person.

CThe corridors of power and science at a world-historical turning point — where decisions echo for decades. DThe grimy, alive chaos of New York and Hollywood — fame as both destination and trap. EVast, indifferent landscape — desert and highway where violence arrives without warning or reason.

NEXT QUESTION → QUESTION 7 / 10CRAFT 07 What cinematic craft impresses you most? Every great film has a signature — a technical or artistic element that makes it unmistakable. AProduction design and mise-en-scène — every frame composed to carry meaning beneath the surface. BEditing and tonal control — the ability to move between registers without losing the audience.

CScore and sound design — music that becomes inseparable from the dread and awe of what you're watching. DCinematography as performance — the camera not recording events but participating in them. ESilence and restraint — what's left unsaid and unshown doing more work than any dialogue could.

NEXT QUESTION → QUESTION 8 / 10PROTAGONIST 08 What kind of main character do you root for? The protagonist is the lens. Who you choose to follow says something about you. ASomeone smart and resourceful who makes increasingly dangerous decisions under pressure.

BSomeone overwhelmed and ordinary who turns out to be capable of something extraordinary. CA brilliant, tortured figure whose gifts and flaws are inseparable from each other. DA self-destructive artist whose ego is both their superpower and their undoing. EA quiet, principled person trying to make sense of a world that has stopped making sense.

NEXT QUESTION → QUESTION 9 / 10PACE 09 How do you feel about a film that takes its time? Pace is a choice. Some films sprint; others let tension accumulate slowly, deliberately. AI love a slow build when I know the payoff is going to be seismic — patience for a devastating reveal.

BGive me relentless momentum — I want to feel breathless and emotionally spent by the end. CEpic runtime doesn't scare me — if the material demands three hours, give me three hours. DI want it to feel propulsive even when nothing is technically happening — restless energy throughout. EDeliberate and unhurried — I want dread to accumulate in the spaces between the action.

NEXT QUESTION → QUESTION 10 / 10AFTERMATH 10 What do you want to feel walking out of the cinema? The best films leave a mark. What kind of mark do you want? AUnsettled — like I've just seen something I can't fully explain but can't stop thinking about.

BMoved and energised — like the film reminded me what actually matters and gave me something to hold onto. CHumbled — like I've been in the presence of something genuinely important and overwhelming. DExhilarated — like I've just seen cinema doing something it's never quite done before. EHaunted — like a cold, quiet dread that stays with me for days.

REVEAL MY FILM → The Academy Has Decided Your Perfect Film Is… Your answers have pointed to one Oscar Best Picture winner above all others. This is the film that was made for the way your mind works. BEST PICTURE 2020 Parasite You are drawn to films that operate on multiple levels simultaneously — that begin in one genre and quietly, brilliantly migrate into another.

Bong Joon-ho's Parasite is a film about class, desire, and the architecture of inequality that manages to be darkly funny, deeply suspenseful, and genuinely shocking across a single extraordinary running time. Your instinct is for cinema that hides its true intentions until the moment it's ready to reveal them. Parasite is exactly that — a film that rewards close attention and punishes assumptions, right up to its devastating final image.

BEST PICTURE 2023 Everything Everywhere All at Once You want it all — and this film gives you all of it. The Daniels' Everything Everywhere All at Once is one of the most maximalist films ever made: action comedy, multiverse sci-fi, family drama, existential crisis, and a genuinely earned emotional core that sneaks up on you amid the chaos. You are someone who responds to ambition, who doesn't want cinema to choose between being entertaining and being meaningful.

This film refuses that choice entirely. It is overwhelming by design, and its overwhelming nature is precisely the point — because the feeling of being crushed by infinite possibility is exactly what it's about. BEST PICTURE 2024 Oppenheimer You are drawn to cinema on a grand scale — films that understand history not as a backdrop but as a force, and that place their characters inside that force and watch what happens.

Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer is a film about the terrifying gap between what we can do and what we should do, told with the full weight of one of the most consequential moments in human history behind it. You want your films to feel important without feeling self-important — to earn their ambition through sheer craft and the gravity of their subject. Oppenheimer does exactly that. It is enormous, complicated, and refuses easy comfort.

BEST PICTURE 2015 Birdman You are drawn to films that foreground their own construction — that make the how of the filmmaking part of the what it's about. Alejandro González Iñárritu's Birdman, shot to appear as a single continuous take, is cinema examining itself through the cracked mirror of a fading actor's ego. You respond to formal daring, to the feeling that a film is doing something that probably shouldn't be possible.

Michael Keaton's performance and Emmanuel Lubezki's restless camera create something genuinely unlike anything else — a film that is simultaneously about creativity, relevance, self-destruction, and the impossibility of ever truly knowing if your work means anything at all. BEST PICTURE 2008 No Country for Old Men You are drawn to cinema that trusts silence, that refuses to explain itself, and that treats dread as a form of meaning.

The Coen Brothers' No Country for Old Men is a film about the arrival of a new kind of evil — implacable, arbitrary, and utterly indifferent to the moral frameworks we use to make sense of the world. It is one of the most formally controlled films ever made, and its controlled restraint is what makes it so terrifying. You want your films to haunt you, not comfort you. You are not interested in resolution if resolution would be dishonest.

No Country for Old Men is honest in a way that most cinema never dares to be. ↻ RETAKE THE QUIZ 2 ‘Wimbledon’ Directed by Richard Loncraine, Wimbledon is a sports rom-com starring Paul Bettany as Peter Colt, a washed-up British tennis pro. After an unexpected encounter with up-and-coming American star Lizzie Bradbury , Peter finds his game rejuvenated, giving him a shot at the prestigious title but threatening Lizzie’s performance in the process.

The film also stars Sam Neill and Jon Favreau in notable roles. Wimbledon isn’t one of the more widely remembered 2000s rom-coms, but despite a largely predictable plot, the film is an enjoyable watch for fans of classic comedies. Powered by the performances and chemistry between Bettany and Dunst, the movie delivers a grounded, feel-good story that makes for an excellent comfort watch.

It’s no masterpiece, but it’s a forgotten gem that deserves a lot more credit. 3 ‘Beetlejuice Beetlejuice’ Tim Burton’s long-awaited sequel to his 1988 film Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice revisits the characters and world decades later. The film follows Winona Ryder’s Lydia Deetz, now a paranormal talk show host, as she returns to her childhood home after a family tragedy and attempts to mend her relationship with her estranged daughter, Astrid .

But when Astrid is lost in the afterlife, Lydia is forced to team up with the ghastly Beetlejuice to save her. Catherine O’Hara also reprises her role from the 1988 film as Lydia’s stepmom, Delia, with Justin Theroux, Monica Bellucci, and Willem Dafoe as new cast members. Subscribe to our newsletter for Prime Video picks Want more Prime Video picks?

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Beetlejuice Beetlejuice doesn’t exactly top the original, but the film is still a fantastic return to Burton’s celebrated creation that elevates the experience through superb practical effects, great acting, and more comedy. Brilliantly bizarre and full of wacky charm, the film is anchored by Keaton’s entertaining reprisal of his titular character, and the solid chemistry between Winona Ryder and Jenna Ortega is delightful as well. It’s easily one of the most entertaining films of the last five years.

Like Follow Followed Beetlejuice Beetlejuice PG-13 Comedy Supernatural Fantasy Horror 7 10 Release Date September 6, 2024 Runtime 104 Minutes Director Tim Burton Writers Alfred Gough, Miles Millar, Mike Vukadinovich, Seth Grahame-Smith, Michael McDowell, Larry Wilson Cast See All Powered by Expand Collapse





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