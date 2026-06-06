3 Movies You Must See This Weekend, Plus The Best 'Backrooms' And 'Obsession' Reactions

I cannot stop talking about 'Obsession' and 'Backrooms.'

As a Senior Talent Booker and Producer at BuzzFeed, you can typically catch me flailing about the buzziest TV shows and movies. , I recommend seeing three movies in theaters this weekend, including two horror movies that people can’t stop talking about .

And we’ve got what’s going on over onfollows Bear , who buys a “One Wish Willow,” a supernatural toy that will grant him one wish. He uses it to wish that his friend Nikki would fall in love with him. What seems like a dream come true for him turns into a horrifying tale of consequences.is a powerhouse in this. Seriously, she gives probably one of my favorite film performances of the year.

The use of her voice and body to deliver a horror performance up there with Toni Collette infollows Clark , a furniture store owner, and Mary , his therapist. One day, Clark stumbles across a dimension of seemingly endless liminal spaces that will change everything for them both.really hits its stride, making it one of the best films of the year.

Parsons's clear vision for the movie is outstanding, making Ejiofor and Reinsve’s great performances the icing on an already great cake. Likefranchise by Mattel, these beloved characters come to life in the second live-action adaptation following the 1987 film. After being separated for 15 years, the Sword of Power leads Prince Adam back to Eternia, where he discovers his home has been shattered under the rule of Skeletor .

Now, to save his family and world, Adam must join forces with Teela and Duncan/Man-At-Arms , and embrace his true destiny as He-Man, the most powerful man in the universe. Nicholas brings the humor to Adam/He-Man, which is one of the movie’s strengths. Plus, I mean, the action sequences are fun to watch, too.

Honestly, like others, I left the theater thinking this is one of Jared Leto’sis a fun movie for the whole family that does a great job at introducing these characters to a new generation.. Yes, it was as chaotic as you could imagine. They yelled about who’s most likely to go viral on the internet, who has the most rizz, who’s most likely to make Sam regret the premise of a game, and so much more.

Watch all the hilarious chaos below:, this new movie follows two friends who decide to push their limits in Thailand, climbing higher amongst unpredictable terrain, extreme exposure, and nowhere to hide. The movie stars, you simply NEED to get on it!

If you have watched them, then this reviews are in section is for you because I have rounded up some of my favorite reactions to bothconcert at the Beacon Theatre in NYC, where AMC screened the first episode of Season 3, and Sam Reid came out and performed six songs. It was electric being in the room with so many fans as Sam brought the house down. He literally is Lestat, and I think author Anne Rice.

Come back every week to get more TV and movie recommendations, find out which celebs we're working with, and so much more! Have a question for me, or want to tell me what you’re watching right now, or have a suggestion of what I should watch next? Send it to me now at screentime@buzzfeed.com, in





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