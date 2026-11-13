3 Moves Warriors Should Explore During Steph Curry's Oblique Absence

The Golden State Warriors are facing their first major crisis of the 2026-27 season. It isn't just that Stephen Curry is out for at least two weeks with an obl

It isn't just that Stephen Curry is out for at least two weeks with an oblique tear. It's that Curry is injured while Jimmy Butler, Moses Moody and Brandon Williams are as well and while Kristaps Porzingis is unilkely to ever suit up for the Warriors again.

No team would thrive without four of its five highest-paid players on the shelf, and no one is expecting the Dubs to get through Curry's absence with a better record than they have now at 8-4. But the key is avoiding an extended losing streak that puts them in a hole Curry has to dig out of when he returns. To stay above water, the Warriors have to consider making immediate roster moves.

Also read Warriors Lose 115-108 After Stephen Curry Exit; Lendeborg and Cryer Shine Amid Roster Crisis

They might be able to get by with Yaxel Lendeborg and Brandin Podziemski taking more scoring responsibility and LJ Cryer taking on major backup point guard minutes, but they are truly one injury away from things falling apart. Now, it feels like adding a rotation player at any position would make a difference. Bulls guard Norman Powell would provide needed offensive production, though he'd cost some draft capital along with Porzingis to acquire.

Perhaps the Dubs could get Bucks guard Ryan Rollins for cheaper. There likely isn't the perfect trade out there right now, but there might be a practical one that they should consider to help this team get through a short-handed stretch. This is unlikely because it would feel like the Warriors traded Jonathan Kuminga for nothing, and I'm not sure the front office can bear that result.

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At least at the moment, the Dubs have a $20 million salary slot they can use to acquire something interesting and change the narrative of the Kuminga trade. If they buy out Porzingis to sign Santa Cruz Warrior Dalen Terry, they will face some immediate criticism for not waiting for a trade offer with a better player to emerge. Terry is a legit NBA player.

He's so legit, in fact, that the best-run team in the NBA recently signed him to a contract, and the Thunder probably would have kept him a big chunk of this season had a trade for Nique Clifford not fallen into their laps days after. One pro to signing Terry now is, well, he'll be available to play for the Dubs now. He's also the archetype of a player they need—a 6'6" wing with some ball-handling skills.

Terry is not two-way eligible, and the Warriors are so close to the second apron that they can't sign him by releasing someone else. The most realistic way to get him on the roster is to buy out Porzingis. Malevy Leons is at his best when he's not asked to do much offensively while his defensive versatility shines. The Warriors will be so offense-deprived without Curry that Leons won't fit most of their lineup combinations.

The Warriors could find a better offensive player on any G League roster, but for the sake of this argument, I'll consider just Santa Cruz Warriors players to replace him with. If they are looking for a player with similar size and versatility, Alex Toohey looked great in the G League season opener, recording 18 points. If they are looking for another ball-handler, Deivon Smith is more a traditional point guard than Cryer who can help run the second unit.

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Guards Chance McMillian, Miles Kelly and Nick Boyd all have the three-point shooting prowess to help the Warriors space the floor better. Joey was a writer and editor at Bleacher Report for 13 years. He's a Bay Area sports expert and a huge NBA fan.