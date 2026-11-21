All eyes will be on the Vikings and 49ers Sunday night. Here's what to watch for.

The Vikings jumped back into the win column last week, but can they carry the momentum to Mexico City? Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect It’s often said that NFL teams wishing to make a deep playoff run need to play their best ball in December.

For the 7-2 Minnesota Vikings, that timeframe may have been moved up a month. Sunday’s game against the 49ers in Mexico City marks the end of a brutal four-game stretch and a chance to come out 2-2 against four of the league's best teams. , a move that paid immediate dividends as the Vikings offense looked significantly better against the Packers.

Also read 49ers Face Vikings in Mexico City as Top Offense Meets Top Defense

Still, it was far from a perfect outing, and head coach Kevin O’Connell is certainly hoping for an even better showing this week. With Minnesota’s top-tier defense battling San Francisco’s elite offense, fans will have plenty of reason to pop some popcorn Sunday night. Let’s break down the top three things to watch closely. , but the Cousins trade has significantly raised the ceiling of this 2026 Vikings squad.

With competent offensive play, they can truly compete with the best in the league, and this year’s 49ers team meets that criteria. San Francisco’s offense is averaging 31.2 points per game, the second-best in the league, while Minnesota’s defense is giving up a league-low 14 points per contest. The playoff-seeding implications are also significant, even this early in the season.

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With the NFC quickly turning into an all-out war, the winner of this match will be set up nicely for a clear shot at the NFC’s top seed. If you can’t wait for the atmosphere of playoff football, this game will be as close to the real thing as you can get in November.

Kirk Cousins hasn’t been a Las Vegas Raider for a week and a half now, but his last game in silver and black definitely left a bad taste in his mouth. Now, he’ll have the chance to make it right. Cousins and the Raiders faced off against the 49ers at Levi’s Stadium on Nov. 8, just two days before he was traded to the Vikings.

His performance against San Francisco’s defense was a far cry from some of the impressive games he’s had this season. Cousins would end the day 22-of-32 for 216 yards, one passing touchdown, three interceptions, and a 58.9 passer rating. He also managed to score on a QB sneak, but I’m not sure O’Connell wants to rely on the legs of a 38-year-old pocket passer in this week’s matchup.

The veteran QB has the unique advantage of knowing what went wrong last time he met the 49ers, and he’ll certainly be in the film room with coaches, breaking down what he can do better this time around. Another shot against one of the best teams in the league, in an international primetime game, with massive playoff implications, isn’t exactly a pressure-free situation. But if Cousins comes out victorious, he’ll take another step toward proving his doubters wrong.

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Sunday will be a massive opportunity for two former 49ers. Wide receiver Jauan Jennings and running back Jordan Mason were both on the opposing sidelines last time the Vikings and Niners met. Now, they’ll face off against their former teammates for the first time since their respective departures. The Vikings acquired Mason from the 49ers via trade in March 2025 and signed Jennings as a free agent this past May.

Both played important roles in the San Francisco offense during their time in the Bay, so their insight will be critical for Brian Flores and his defense. So far, Jennings has appeared in six games this season, while Mason has only appeared in five. Sunday seems like the perfect time for both to be on the field against their former team. Jason Harmon grew up a diehard Vikings fan and has been doing Vikings content and coverage since 2023.

He is the Vikings Content Curator for Sleeper and is a host on Purple Daily’s in-season spinoff podcast “Before I Die”. Jason and his family moved to the Twin Cities from Arizona in 2025 as he started covering the team full time.