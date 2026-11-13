3 Missed Vikings Trade Opportunities Nolan Teasley Failed to Seize at the Deadline

The Vikings passed the NFL trade deadline without making these three needed deals. Will they regret not doing so before the season ends?

The Vikings may have let head coach Kevin O'Connell down by not making these three trades before the deadline earlier this week. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters ConnectAhead of the deadline, the Vikings were reportedly sniffing around deals for running back, offensive line, defensive line and more, but ultimately general manager Nolan Teasley called it a day after acquiring Cousins.

Let's discuss how the deadline should've gone down after the QB reunion. After the stunning Jordan Davis deal and the attempted Arnold Ebiketie trade, the Eagles were clearly open for business at the deadline. Guard Landon Dickerson's name had been floated as a potential trade piece with the 2-7 Birds entering a retool at bare minimum, but the 28-year-old stayed put.

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The trade compensation for Dickerson likely would've been similar to that of the Cousins deal, and so it's always possible the Vikings weren't comfortable parting with both of their third-round picks. Still, a deal for Dickerson would've solidified the 2026 interior in front of Cousins and helped them move on from the underwhelming Will Fries in 2027.

The Vikings were reportedly looking at adding along the defensive front at the deadline, and one name that stuck out as a logical add was Robinson. The 31-year-old generated some interest around the league, but ultimately the Buccaneers never moved him. Given the concerns about the Vikings' interior defensive line, an effort should've been made to trade for A'Shawn Robinson.

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| IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Robinson has one of the more bizarre statlines for a defensive tackle this season with 24 tackles, one sack, eight quarterback pressures, and two interceptions. But what really sets Robinson apart is his run defense. His 86.2ranks second to someone Vikings fans may recognize: Jalen Redmond.

Getting the top two-rated run defenders in the NFL on one roster would've made the league's best defense even more unstoppable, but it seems that no one was able to entice Tampa Bay enough. , but the wide receiver essentially vetoed the deal. Perhaps no other teams had interest, but the Vikings clearly thought it best to move on from the failed free-agent signing and recoup whatever draft compensation they could.

Jennings has just six catches for 54 yards on the season, and potentially the addition of Cousins might ignite his production, but the Vikings were probably better off just getting their late-round pick and moving on. Tai Felton, Myles Price and Odell Beckham Jr.In all, three receivers were moved before the deadline, but the Vikings will now hope Cousins can unlock Jennings a bit more.

Trevor Ripley has covered the NFL since 2021 and is a contributing writer for Vikings On SI. He's also written for Zone Coverage as a lead writer and as a breaking news writer for Heavy On Sports. Born and raised in Wisconsin, he gets to answer “Why are you a Vikings fan? ” everyday of his life.