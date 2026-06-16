$3 Million Grant to Preserve National AIDS Memorial Grove and Quilt, Digitize Panels, and Expand Education Programs

A three-year, nearly $3 million grant from the Gilead Foundation will preserve the National AIDS Memorial Grove and the AIDS Memorial Quilt, digitize quilt panels, and support education and leadership initiatives including the Pedro Zamora scholarships. Volunteers recently worked at the grove, reflecting a long-standing commitment to HIV/AIDS communities.

The year 2026 marks significant anniversaries in the history of the AIDS epidemic in the United States. It is the 45th anniversary of the first diagnosed AIDS cases and the 35th anniversary of the founding of the National AIDS Memorial Grove in San Francisco's Golden Gate Park.

A major new commitment of nearly $3 million from the Gilead Foundation is aimed at preserving two powerful national symbols-the National AIDS Memorial Grove and the AIDS Memorial Quilt-while also expanding educational and leadership programs tied to their legacy. Volunteers from Gilead, a Bay Area biopharmaceutical company with deep roots in HIV treatment and prevention, recently spent a day at the grove engaged in gardening, weeding, and site restoration.

Their work is part of a broader three-year grant designed to maintain the physical space and digitize the quilt's thousands of panels, connecting them with archival materials at the Library of Congress to tell a deeper historical story. The initiative also supports the Pedro Zamora scholarship programs, which foster education and leadership in communities affected by HIV and AIDS, particularly within the LGBTQ+ community.

For many, the grove and the quilt are not just monuments but living testaments to loss, resilience, and the power of community action. Jane Stafford, president of the Gilead Foundation, emphasized that volunteering is embedded in the company's culture and that employees feel a profound connection to the mission.

The grant will enable the National AIDS Memorial to continue high-resolution digitization, ensuring that the quilt's personal stories-like those of panels created by long-time activist McMullin, who lost many friends in the early years-are preserved for future generations. McMullin described how creating panels, some expressing anger and grief, became a lifeline during the darkest days of the crisis.

John Cunningham, CEO of the National AIDS Memorial, noted that the best way to honor those who died is to ensure the lessons of the AIDS crisis are never forgotten and not repeated. He highlighted that the response to AIDS was about more than medical innovation; it was about innovation in humanity and how communities show up for each other.

The volunteer day in the grove reflected this spirit, with participants seeing the work as both an immediate act of care and a long-term investment in historical memory. Cunningham also spoke about the sense of hopelessness many feel today and how the AIDS crisis taught society that hope is found in collective action and engagement.

The overall effort represents a intersection of corporate philanthropy, community activism, and historical preservation, all aimed at sustaining the legacy of the AIDS memorial and its lessons for public health and human compassion. The footer of the source page also contained unrelated headlines about a theft suspect and an officers' injury, and an AccuWeather forecast, which are excluded from this rewrite as non-substantive





abc7newsbayarea / 🏆 529. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

AIDS Memorial National AIDS Memorial Grove AIDS Memorial Quilt Gilead Foundation HIV Prevention

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Crowds pack LA Memorial Coliseum for final day of FIFA Fan FestivalSunday marked the last day of family fun at the 2026 FIFA World Cup fan festival at the Los Angeles Coliseum.

Read more »

Passenger killed, driver injured after vehicle crashes into tree, catches fire on Memorial DriveA passenger was killed and a driver was critically injured after a vehicle crashed into a tree and caught fire along Memorial Drive Monday morning, according to Houston police.

Read more »

Grove City breaks ground on $2M Hoover Road pedestrian bridge over I-71A long-planned effort to make Central Ohio easier and safer to get around is starting with a new pedestrian bridge over Interstate 71 in Grove City.The Hoover R

Read more »

Two humpback whales found dead on Monterey Bay beaches may have been killed by toxic algae bloomsThe animals washed up on Sunset State Beach and in Pacific Grove earlier this month.

Read more »