Three men are charged with burglarizing the remains of an Irving home days after a fire killed a man and his mother, according to police.

Three men are charged with burglarizing an Irving home days after a fire killed David Noel and his mother, Sharon Nelson. Police used drone footage and a neighbor’s video to identify suspects.

Stolen items included a safe, coins and fishing gear. Three men are charged with burglarizing the remains of an Irving home days after a fire killed a man and his mother, according to police. Investigators used drone footage and a neighbor’s video to identify the suspects: Rocky Chavez, Christopher Denton and Adam Morse. According to an arrest warrant, items stolen from the home included a coin collection, fishing gear, a toolbox and a stroller.

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A neighbor’s video also helped investigators identify Morse as the suspect accused of stealing the safe on Nov. 16. According to an arrest warrant, Morse admitted to police that he stole some items. FOX 4 found 20 criminal filings involving Chavez, 25 involving Denton and 15 involving Morse. Those figures reflect filings, which do not necessarily represent convictions.