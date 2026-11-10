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3 men arrested on same day for bringing loaded guns onto CTA platforms

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3 men arrested on same day for bringing loaded guns onto CTA platforms
Chicago · Chicago Transit Authority
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Three people were arrested on the same day for bringing a loaded gun onto CTA property last week.

Three people were arrested on the same day for bringing a loaded gun onto CTA property last week. On November 2, around 4:20 p.m., Cook County Sheriff's Police took Joseph Tillman, 42, into custody at the 69th Street Red Line platform.

Police said Tillman was arrested for disorderly conduct after playing a portable speaker. Officers then recovered suspected crack cocaine and a loaded gun while searching him. Tillman was charged with possession of a firearm by a repeat felony offender, aggravated unlawful possession of a weapon, and possession of a controlled substance. Around 4:55 p.m., officers arrested Brandon Brown, 25, for smoking a cigarette on the 95th Street Red Line platform.

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While searching Brown, officers found a loaded gun, ecstasy, and brass knuckles. Brown was charged with aggravated unlawful possession of a weapon, unlawful use of a weapon, and possession of a controlled substance Thirty minutes later, sheriff's police at the 79th Street Red Line stop took George Sales, 32, into custody for disorderly conduct after he was seen smoking a cigarette.

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The State's Attorney's Office charged him with aggravated unlawful possession of a firearm and the misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct.

cbschicago#546 in United States

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