3 Medical Routines That Older People May Not Need

Enough time had passed since the patient’s previous colonoscopy that she met the criteria to undergo another, said Dr. Steven Itzkowitz, a gastroenterologist at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York.

She was in “reasonably good health,” and the risks of the procedure — bleeding, reaction to anesthesia, perforation of her colon — were fairly low.

But she was 85. And she would need to briefly discontinue the blood thinners she took because of the cardiacHad Itzkowitz and his patient faced this decision five years ago, he might have scheduled the screening “without even thinking about it,” he said. But recent research has shown again that the benefits of a repeatHe's not the only doctor — or patient — having second thoughts.

The risks and benefits of common screenings, procedures andadd up differently at advanced ages, and research continues to point out fresh examples of some that may become unnecessary. Recently, investigators have taken on questions about common skin lesions that probably don't need to be removed, a widely used thyroid medication that many older patients can safely discontinue, and colonoscopies that reduceSuch lesions appear most commonly on older patients.

One large study of traditional Medicare beneficiaries found that over a five-year period, almost 30% were diagnosed with an “The vast majority of the time, they're removed,” said Dr. Allison Billi, a dermatologist at the University of Michigan and an author of a recent commentary on the topic in. That typically involves cryosurgery , topical creams or laser therapy.

“The treatment may be more burdensome than the condition itself,” she added. Removal “is actually extremely painful, both during and after. ” It can cause swelling, irritation and lasting discoloration.or rapid growth, which might warrant removal. But “in many cases, it's not necessary,” she said.

“We don't always need to do everything we can do. ”, “people gain weight. They have less energy. Their hair and skin are dry,” explained Dr. Jacobijn Gussekloo, a primary care doctor and researcher at Leiden University Medical Center in the Netherlands.

“Everything slows down. ”Most patients take the drug for life — but do they have to? Gussekloo's team has found that in many older adults with subclinical hypothyroidism, hormone levels normalize on their own. The researchers have also reported that among older people with the condition, levothyroxine had no effect on symptoms and “no apparent benefit.

” Like any drug, it can also cause harm. It may interact with other medications that older patients typically take.

Moreover, “it requires frequent lab tests and follow-ups, more visits and expense,” said Dr. Maria Papaleontiou, an endocrinologist at the University of Michigan and an author of an editorial in, which can lead to cardiac arrhythmias and bone loss,” she added. Patients taking it also have to adjust their diets and meal schedules.

To determine whether some patients could stop taking levothyroxine, the Dutch researchers devised a protocol that gradually reduced doses over 30 weeks, with ongoing lab testing and consultations with doctors. After a year, a quarter of the 370 participants, all over 60, had discontinued the drug while maintaining healthy thyroid function. Most had been on lower doses to begin with. Patients shouldn't stop levothyroxine on their own, Papaleontiou cautioned.

Discontinuation requires tapering off gradually, with testing and monitoring. Some patients will always need the drug. But it appears that “a select group of adults over 60 may not require this treatment lifelong,” Papaleontiou said.has prompted years of debate. The influential U.S. Preventive Services Task Force gives the screening a lukewarm C rating after age 76, calling the benefit “small.

” Yet almost 60% of older patients who have had previous colonoscopies and face limited life expectancies are advised to undergo another screening, a 2023 study found.at the University of California-San Diego, Dr. Samir Gupta regularly encounters this issue with older patients.

“I know they really have a low risk ofThe risk of complications following a colonoscopy rises with age. One study found that nearly 7% of patients over 75 had a hospitalization or emergency room visit within a month of the procedure. Is it worth it? Gupta is the lead author of a new study of almost 92,000 Veterans Affairs patients over 75 who had previous colonoscopies.

In about 28%, the procedure had found an adenoma, a type of polyp that can become cancerous. Though only a small fraction do, gastroenterologists generally remove them. , compared with 0.4% of those without one.

“A tiny difference,” Gupta said. Both groups were dwarfed by the number of veterans — almost half — who died within the decade of other causes.

“Even if the procedure goes well, you'll either find nothing or you'll find something that's not going to have real impact on your longevity,” said Itzkowitz, an author of an editorial published alongside the study. It is hard to shift established medical norms. Efforts to “deprescribe” drugs can meet with opposition from both patients and health care professionals. Colonoscopies are less pleasant, so perhaps older patients will be glad to forgo them.

“Even with polyps, the chance of dying from colon cancerSo he told his 85-year-old patient that she could skip another colonoscopy. She seemed pleased.is a national newsroom that produces in-depth journalism about health issues and is one of the core operating programs at KFF — the independent source for health policy research, polling and journalism. Exercise for seniors is important for healthy and successful aging.

Learn what happens to our bodies as we age, how to start exercising, and the benefits of exercising as a senior.





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