3 Matchups That Will Decide Seahawks’ Week 9 Clash vs. Cardinals

The defending Super Bowl champion Seahawks are home for the third straight week. They look to bounce back from their most decisive loss in nearly two years.

Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride reaches out for a first down past Seattle Seahawks safety Julian Love at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on Sept. 20, 2026.

| USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect It’s the second encounter of the season between the Seattle Seahawks and Arizona Cardinals. Back in Week 2 in Glendale,It was the ‘Hawks 10th straight win in this NFC West series dating back to the clubs’ second meeting in 2021. That afternoon, Drew Lock got the start behind center in place of banged-up Sam Darnold.

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He threw for 235 yards, and Jaxon Smith-Njigba was on the receiving end of all three Lock touchdown passesSeahawks coming off a decisive Monday night home loss to the Bears and the Cards looking to build on a 33-30 overtime win over the Cowboys at Arlington? His catches and receiving yardage numbers got better each season during his first four seasons in the league, and was a First Team All-Pro selection in 2025.

This season, Cardinals’ tight end Trey McBride leads the NFL with 66 receptions, good for 544 yards and five touchdowns. Could he once again top his statistics from the previous season? McBride will be facing the Seahawks for the 10th time, and he has been on the short end of the scoreboard in each of the previous nine meetings. In those games, he’s been targeted a combined 75 times—the most vs. any team in the league.

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He’s totaled 49 catches for 486 yards and three touchdowns. In this season’s first meeting, McBride saw 10 passes his way. He finished with eight receptions for 41 yards and Arizona’s lone touchdown of the contest. It shapes up as a great battle with veteran Julian Love, who has a pair of picks this season and lead the Seahawks with six passes defensed.

It’s pretty much the polar opposite of McBride facing the Seahawks. In seven contests versus the Arizona Cardinals, Seahawks’ wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba has yet to be on the losing end of a clash with the Cards. He’s put up pretty impressive numbers in this division rivalry. The four-year pro has been targeted 46 times and snared 36 passes for 536 yards and seven touchdowns.

In this season’s first meeting, a 31-7 victory at Arizona, he totaled nine grabs for 155 yards and three scores. Hence, Cardinals’ defensive coordinator Nick Rallis and his unit will try to do what only one team has done this season: Hold Smith-Njigba to under 100 receiving yards. He was limited to five catches for 76 yards in his team’s 30-23 victory over the Chargers in Week 4. It’s been an interesting week for the Cardinals’ organization.

The team is coming off a thrilling 33-30 overtime victory at Dallas last Sunday. The win came via a big afternoon from 2026 free-agent pickup Tyler Allgeier, who ran for 147 yards and one score, as well as solid relief work from Gardner Minshew. The journeyman signal-caller replaced Jacoby Brissett and threw for 188 yards and three touchdowns in the comeback win. Interesting may not do the Cardinals justice.

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In any case, Allgeier is a proven performer who ran for 2,876 yards and 18 scores in four seasons with the Falcons. Russell S. Baxter has been writing and researching the game of football for more than 40 years, and on numerous platforms. That includes television, as he spent more than two decades at ESPN, and was part of shows that garnered five Emmy Awards. He also spent the 2015 NFL season with Thursday Night Football on CBS/NFLN.