Ole Miss and Mississippi State could be decided by these three matchups.

on Friday morning. The 123rd edition of the Egg Bowl may not have high stakes for either team, but winning this rivalry gameOle Miss is coming off a 59-17 win over Wofford, but its back-to-back losses to Georgia and Oklahoma have eliminated the Rebels from the College Football Playoff.

Mississippi State had a promising start to the year, winning its first four games, but has since gone 1-6. Anthony Evans III vs. Ole Miss Secondary Mississippi State Bulldogs wide receiver Anthony Evans III. Mandatory Credit: Wesley Hale-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect The Bulldogs have started three different quarterbacks this season, but Evans' production hasn't wavered. The senior wide receiver has had an outstanding year.

Also read Mississippi State Has Everything to Lose Against Ole Miss in the Egg Bowl

He leads the SEC in receptions , and ranks third in receiving yards . Evans has recorded five 100-yard performances and is a matchup nightmare for an opposing secondary. The Rebels have to slow Evans down and limit big plays. If they can bracket Evans and hold him to short receptions, Ole Miss should be in a better position to win.

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Mississippi Rebels offensive lineman Brycen Sanders. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Sanders has been a consistent piece of the Ole Miss offensive line this season. He hasn't allowed a sack this year, but Bledsoe will create a tough assignment. The senior defensive tackle has recorded a sack in four out of the last five games and is Mississippi State's sack leader.

Sanders will call out the protections pre-snap and should be aware of Bledose on every play. If the Rebels can't contain Bledsoe, it could be a long day for the offense. Mississippi Rebels wide receiver Deuce Alexander. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Alexander has become a breakout star this year.

He's recorded 55 receptions, 815 yards, and seven touchdowns. He was held in check against the Sooners, but He'll line up against Jones, one of the SEC's best cornerbacks. He was named a semifinalist for the Chuck Bednarik Award, which is presented to the best defensive player in college football. The 6'4" cornerback has also received heavy NFL Draft interest.

Kelley hasn't recorded an interception this season, but he's rarely targeted. If the Rebels are going to win, they'll involve Alexander, so this matchup could determine the outcome on Friday. Zion Trammell graduated from TCU with a degree in sports broadcasting and journalism. He joined SI in 2022.

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In addition to writing for Ole Miss on SI, he is a play-by-play announcer and writes for MLB on SI.