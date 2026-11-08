3 LSU Tigers Who Stood Out vs. Alabama

As LSU hosted Alabama to kick off the first game of the most important stretch of the season, the Tigers walked away defeated for the first time at home this se

Nov 7, 2026; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide defensive back Red Morgan attempts to tackle LSU Tigers quarterback Sam Leavitt during the first quarter at Tiger Stadium.

Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connectto kick off the first game of the most important stretch of the season, the Tigers walked away defeated for the first time at home this season in a 13-31 loss. The SEC showdown featured a talented matchup for Saturday's afternoon kickoff and the SEC rivalry's final annual meeting after 63 years.

Also read Fourth-Quarter Fury: No. 5 Alabama Dominates No. 14 LSU Late to Knock Out Tigers

Sep 19, 2026; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Louisiana State Tigers defensive end Princewill Umanmielen looks on during the second quarter against the Mississippi Rebels at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters ConnectWhile he didn't record a sack against him, Umanmielen quickly became Alabama quarterback Kelon Russell's biggest nightmare, continuing the pressure each drive from the end of the trenches, quickly bringing pressure to limit his production from the pocket.

Throughout the game, he kept bringing a challenge to the SEC rival's offensive line, being able to become a mobile target in taking down Russell and being a major target for Alabama. Tigers Quarterback Sam Leavitt 10, The LSU Tigers take on Alabama. November 7, 2026; Baton Rouge, LA, USA; at Tiger Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters ConnectNo purchase necessary. 50 U.S./D.C. 18+.

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Entry opens 3PM ET Dec 6, 2026 and closes 8PM ET Dec 18, 2026. Void where prohibited. for complete details. The College Football Playoff is not a sponsor or administrator of this contest. Quarterback Sam Leavitt showed the ability to keep up his offensive play through a tough SEC battle that he has yet to face, being able to record his second-highest receiving yards of the season during a game he threw no touchdowns in.

Leavitt recorded 380 passing yards across 47 attempts, his highest this season recorded attempts this season. He also emerged as a dual-threat quarterback, becoming a major mobile target for the defense when pressure closed in on him, picking up key rushing yards when escaping the pocket, making him a tough challenge for the Alabama defense to take down.

Even when being absent from the endzone, Leavitt was still dominant in his ability to drive the ball downfield and target his outside options in tricky plays against the Crimson Tide. Nov 7, 2026; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers wide receiver Jackson Harris receives a pass during the second quarter Alabama Crimson Tide at Tiger Stadium.

Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect For outside options, wide receiver Jackson Harris also kept up a dominant trend this season, continuing to lead the receiving room and be a go-to option for quarterback Leavitt. As LSU's offense found most of its momentum in the middle of the drive, Harris was a key part in getting back-to-back first downs to drive the ball downfield and force Alabama's defense into quick play.

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Against the Crimson Tide, Harris recorded 166 receiving yards across 18 receptions, the second-highest he's recorded this season. Harris is coming off his season-high game against Auburn, recording 178 receiving yards and two touchdowns. As he continues his production this season, the wide receiver is emerging as a standout player each week and in the receiver room. Brooke Benedict is a sophomore at LSU, majoring in journalism.

She is originally from Boulder, Colorado, and enjoys skiing, hiking, and Pilates. She's always enjoyed watching sports and the way sports bring people together. She has spent one semester as a sports columnist for the LSU student newspaper, and is am excited to continue her LSU sports reporting career with On SI.