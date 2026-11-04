3 Los Angeles restaurants land on OpenTable’s Top 100 list

A century-old spot and a three-star Michelin sparkler make this year’s cut.

The iconic bar at Musso & Frank Grill, known for its martini. A trio of Los Angeles restaurants, ranging from a century-old Hollywood institution to a Michelin-starred sparkler, have landed on OpenTable’s list of theare among the 19 California spots included in the reservations platform’s 2026 list, which was released on Wednesday, Nov. 4.

The Golden State claimed more restaurants than any other state. For Musso & Frank Grill, the recognition adds another feather in the cap of one of Hollywood’s oldest eateries. Open since 1919, the red-jacketed waiters, red leather booths and old-school menu have helped make the Hollywood Boulevard fixture a favorite among locals, tourists and the occasional high-wattage celeb.

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Meanwhile, Providence takes a far more modern approach compared to Musso & Frank Grill. Chef Michael Cimarusti’s seafood-focused restaurant on Melrose Avenue has turned into one of the city’s most lauded fine-dining, if you will, destinations, known for its elaborate tasting menu and ingredients pulled from the sea. It also received three Michelin stars in 2025. Over in Glassell Park, Dunsmoor offers something altogether different.

Chef Brian Dunsmoor’s wood-fire restaurant, which opened in 2022, leans into American cooking traditions with dishes prepared over an open flame and a menu that draws inspiration from across the country. Elsewhere in California, Bar Cecil in Palm Springs, Callie and Cesarina in San Diego and two Orange County restaurants — Costa Mesa’s Here’s how OpenTable’s Top 100 works: Unlike lists by food critics or anonymous food inspectors, OpenTable’s Top 100 is determined by a combination of diner reviews and reservation activity.

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For its 2026 selection, the company analyzed more than 11 million reviews from verified diners along with other data collected between September 2025 and August 2026. Restaurants had to meet a minimum number of reviews and remain in good standing with the platform to qualify.

OpenTable then weighted several factors, including overall diners ratings, the percentage of five-star reviews, how often customers searched for the restaurant, the number of alerts set for available tables, how far in advance reservations were made and the percentage of seating capacity booked. These figures were combined into an overall score to determine the final 100. Keep in mind, restaurants are not ranked, despite the numerical distinction.

Bar Cecil — Palm Springs, CABoulevard — San Francisco, CACalifornios — San Francisco, CACallie Restaurant — San Diego, CACesarina — San Diego, CAChicano Nuevo — San Francisco, CACowboy Star — San Diego, CADunsmoor — Los Angeles, CAHouse of Prime Rib — San Francisco, CAKokkari Estiatorio — San Francisco, CALEILA — San Diego, CALilo — Carlsbad, CANaisho Omakase — Costa Mesa, CAProvidence — Los Angeles, CARich Table — San Francisco, CASaison — San Francisco, CAStrong Water — Anaheim, CAThe Musso & Frank Grill — Los Angeles, CAThe Progress — San Francisco, CAAlma Fonda Fina — Denver, COAlteño — Denver, COFlorence Supper Club — Denver, COGuard & Grace — Denver, COMezcaleria Alma — Denver, COMilpero — Denver, COThe Wolf’s Tailor — Denver, CODaisies — Chicago, ILEver — Chicago, ILGibsons Italia — Chicago, ILJoe’s Seafood, Prime Steak & Stone Crab — Chicago, ILKasama — Chicago, ILLe Colonial — Chicago, ILLula Cafe — Chicago, ILMon Ami Gabi — Chicago, ILNorth Pond — Chicago, ILPIZZ’AMICI — Chicago, ILRL — Chicago, ILZarella Pizzeria & Taverna — Chicago, ILChambers — New York, NYDel Vino Vineyards — Northport, NYDon Angie — New York, NYFairfax — New York, NYGallaghers Steakhouse — New York, NYGraciela — New York, NYJeffrey’s Grocery — New York, NYJoseph Leonard — New York, NYKabawa — New York, NYPalma — New York, NYRed Hook Tavern — Brooklyn, NYSailor — Brooklyn, NYThe Odeon — New York, NYThe Tavern at Gramercy Tavern — New York, NYUna Pizza Napoletana — New York, NYFiorella — Philadelphia, PAFriday Saturday Sunday — Philadelphia, PAHer Place Supper Club — Philadelphia, PAMawn — Philadelphia, PAProvenance — Philadelphia, PASaloon Restaurant — Philadelphia, PASao — Philadelphia, PAVetri Cucina — Philadelphia, PAAba — Austin, TXBCN Taste & Tradition — Houston, TXJ Carver’s — Austin, TXMamani — Dallas, TXMister Charles — Dallas, TXMot Hai Ba – Lakewood — Dallas, TXRed Ash Italia — Austin, TX