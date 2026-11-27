Vigor, Williamson and Gulf Shores play in the state semifinals Friday.

MOBILE, Ala. - Three local high school football teams are one win away from a spot in the Alabama state championship game at Hancock Whitney Stadium.

Vigor and Williamson meet in one state semifinal, and Gulf Shores hosts Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa in Class 5A in the other. Vigor and Williamson meet again For the first time in the history of the rivalry, Vigor and Williamson will meet in the state semifinals in back-to-back seasons. The two teams have two of the best defenses in the state and six Power Four commits between them. Vigor’s commits are Jabarrius “Chicken” Garror, Isaac McNeil and Miguel “Seatbelt” Wilson.

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Williamson’s commits are Ellis McGaskin, Jaylen Scott and Julian McDonald. Williamson underclassmen Captain Munnerlyn Jr. and DeMarcus Dale-Brown also are on the roster. Vigor held Williamson to 41 yards of total offense in a 12-0 win during the regular season. Williamson quarterback Thad Wilder is coming off a 309-yard, four-touchdown performance against Marbury.