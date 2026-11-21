After an ugly loss to the Utah Jazz earlier this week, the Los Angeles Lakers headed into Friday’s NBA Cup matchup against the Sacramento Kings, hoping to bounc

Nov 20, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers center Walker Kessler dunks past Sacramento Kings forward Domantas Sabonis in the first half at Crypto.com Arena.

Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters ConnectDespite winning only one game so far this season and being arguably one of the worst teams in the league right now, the Kings came to play at Crypto.com Arena, led by veterans Domantas Sabonis and DeAndre Hunter, who combined for 49 points and 24 rebounds. This divisional showdown came down to the wire, with the Lakers barely holding off the Kings, 106-104, knocking Sacramento out of the midseason tournament.

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No. 3: Lakers’ Shooting Problems Survived the Win Through the first 16 games of the 2026-27 NBA season, the Lakers have shot well from the floor, helping them secure one of the best records in the league. On Friday, however, Los Angeles struggled to make an impact in the shooting department, going 11-for-36 from beyond the arc for 31%, which obviously isn’t ideal.may have hit four of his five attempts from deep, but the rest of the team struggled, keeping the Kings in the game.

Even with the poor shooting, which hasn’t happened a lot for the Lakers this season, JJ Redick’s squad was able to endure and get a much-needed bounce-back win. The major takeaway for Walker Kessler in this game is that he finally attempted and drained a three-pointer. It was a big moment in the game, and the first topic he was asked about in his postgame interview.

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“It was open,” Kessler said of the three-pointer. “I'm confident in that shot. It was open and Bull actually put me in space. ” Although Kessler’s three-pointer will be a hot topic of discussion, the 25-year-old center actually got called out by Redick during halftime for his lack of physicality.

“I wasn't playing physical,” Kessler said. … “He lit me up a little bit. Rightfully so. It was constructive.

He was like, ‘I know you can do this. Do it. ’ And he did a good job of motivating the whole team. And you saw, we came out ready to play in the second half.

” In the end, Kessler finished with 15 points, seven rebounds, three blocks, two assists and a steal, helping the Lakers come out on top in a game they should’ve won by more more than two points. Quentin Grimes has been trending up lately, but he struggled with his shot against the Kings, going 2-for-7 from the floor.

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Even though it was an off night in terms of point production, finishing with 13 points, the veteran guard picked up the slack in other areas, adding seven assists and five rebounds to the stat sheet, while helping shoulder the load for the absent Austin Reaves. Along with Grimes figuring out a way to make an impact, rookie Cameron Carr saw his first real significant minutes of the season, logging 12 minutes off the bench Although he didn’t light up the scoreboard, he showed flashes of why Redick is confident in the Baylor product’s ability, and there’s a chance he sees more time in the rotation moving forward.

Ryan Ward is an NBA journalist and a credentialed reporter with more than 15 years of experience covering the league and the Los Angeles Lakers. He has written for ClutchPoints, Lakers Nation, Heavy, Rotowire and EssentiallySports. Ryan also produces a podcast and video content focused on the Los Angeles Lakers and the NBA at large.