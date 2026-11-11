3 killed, 3 injured after vehicle runs into pedestrians in North Hollywood

A vehicle hit multiple pedestrians at 5350 N. Lankershim Blvd around 5:55 p.m.

Trinity AudioThree people were killed and three were critically injured when a vehicle hit pedestrians in North Hollywood on Tuesday evening, Nov. 10, authorities said.

A white SUV hit at least five pedestrians at the intersection of Lankershim Boulevard and Chandler Boulevard around 5:55 p.m., according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Three people were pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. The other three have been hospitalized. The driver of the SUV was one of the people hospitalized following the crash, police said.

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In a social media post on X, Mayor Karen Bass said that the SUV “drove onto a sidewalk near the North Hollywood Metro Station” and hit “a group of street vendors and pedestrians. ” “First responders are on the scene, and my office is closely coordinating with City departments as authorities work to determine what caused this horrific incident,” Bass said in the statement. “I’m heartbroken for the families of everyone impacted. ”Share this: