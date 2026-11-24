Texas Tech faces its first test away from Lubbock, and three things could decide whether the perfect start lives on.

Nov 18, 2026; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders forward Darrion Williams brings the ball up court against the LSU New Orleans Privateers in the second half at United Supermarkets Arena.

Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Texas Tech faces its first real test away from home as they take on Louisville in their first matchup of the Players Era Tournament. , including a very impressive victory over Illinois at home. Louisville, on the other hand, is 3-1 and looking to establish themselves among elite contenders in college basketball by grabbing a win against a talented Texas Tech team.

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Here are three keys to keeping Tech's perfect start alive. Louisville's biggest strength happens to be Texas Tech's biggest question mark: size. The Cardinals have been excellent on the glass to begin the season, especially in offensive rebounds, as they have one of the highest rates in college basketball and a huge height advantage over Texas Tech down low.

Nov 18, 2026; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders forward Josiah Moseley reacts after a foul call against the LSU New Orleans Privateers in the first half at United Supermarkets Arena. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect That puts a lot of pressure on forward Jamichael Stillwell. Against Illinois, he was a key component in winning the rebounding battle, and he hasn't slowed down since.

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With JT Toppin still battling back from an ACL injury, Tech will not be able to afford giving Louisville second and third chances on the offensive side of the court. Stillwell and the Texas Tech front court will need to be able to finish off Louisville's offensive possessions and take away the Cardinals' most dangerous weapon. Louisville has been an interesting shooting team so far this season, as they've been lopsided in their approach.

The Cardinals are shooting 66.2% on 2-point attempts, one of the best rates in the entire country, ranked 5th among all 365 Division I teams. However, from three, Louisville is shooting only 27.7%, a rate far below average among the same company. Nov 18, 2026; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders head coach Grant McCasland watches in the first half against the LSU New Orleans Privateers at United Supermarkets Arena.

Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect, then, seems simple: wall off the paint and make Louisville prove that they can win this game from outside the arc. If the Cardinals continue to shoot poorly from deep, Texas Tech should be able to gain control of this game.has been suffocating all season long, as they have averaged 82 points while allowing only 51.2 points per game.

The Red Raiders' ability to force turnovers has generated a huge chunk of their offense. Against New Orleans, Texas Tech had 14 steals and forced 24 total turnovers that they were able to turn into 37 points on the scoreboard.has been the difference maker here, as he's averaging 5 assists and 3 steals per game to lead the team in both categories.

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Easy points in transition matter even more in this matchup because the Red Raiders take a huge portion of their shots from beyond the arc. If shots from deep turn cold against Louisville, Texas Tech will need points created by the defensive production in order to stay in this game. Kade Nix is a sports writer covering Texas Tech on SI. He specializes in college basketball, college football, and the NFL.

In 2021, he founded Kade’s Draft Room, a sports website that ran until 2025, and has an extensive background writing for multiple channels and sports websites. In addition to his writing experience, Kade has hands-on football scouting experience, including time as a Texas area scout for the Hula Bowl, giving him a unique perspective on player evaluation and the college sports landscape.