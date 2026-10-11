Duke Faces Michigan State in Champions Classic as Fears, Free Throws and Turnovers Decide

No. 2 Duke meets Michigan State in the Champions Classic in Chicago, with Jeremy Fears Jr., free-throw shooting and turnover control shaping the matchup.

Duke and Michigan State meet Tuesday night in the Champions Classic in Chicago in an early-season test between two programs expected to contend for the Final Four.

The game is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET on ESPN. Both teams enter with talent and question marks after easy opening opponents. Michigan State went 27-8 last season and reached the Sweet 16. The Spartans return Jeremy Fears Jr., who averaged 15.2 points and led the nation with 9.4 assists per game.

Also read 4 Spartans To Know Before Duke Basketball Meets Michigan State

In the preseason AP Top 25, Michigan State came in at No. 6, though some see the Spartans as a step below the top tier that includes Duke, Florida, Illinois and UConn. Fears is the engine of the Michigan State offense. Through the Spartans first two games against Toledo and Quinnipiac, the 6-foot-2 junior guard has totaled 25 points and 20 assists to seven turnovers.

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Last season, Duke beat Michigan State in East Lansing while holding Fears to six points on 0-of-10 shooting, though he still handed out 13 assists. Limiting his scoring or passing remains the top priority for the Blue Devils. Duke coach Jon Scheyer brings back four of his top six scorers: Patrick Ngongba II, Caleb Foster, Dame Sarr and Cayden Boozer. Ngongba just scored 28 points against Coastal Carolina, while Cayden Boozer handed out 12 assists.

Duke also added Wisconsin transfer John Blackwell to the backcourt. The Blue Devils lost Cameron Boozer and Isaiah Evans to the NBA, but the roster still has high-level talent and elite size. Michigan State forward Coen Carr returns after averaging 12 points and 5.4 rebounds. The concern for coach Tom Izzo is up front, where he must replace starting big men Jaxon Kohler and Carson Cooper.

Duke Advantage at the Free Throw Line

Duke's size should give it an advantage in the paint and help it draw fouls at a high rate. The Spartans have an experienced floor general in Fears, but this is a considerable jump from opening against Quinnipiac and Toledo. The free-throw line could be decisive. Duke ranked 175th nationally in team free-throw shooting last season at 72.9 percent, but the charity stripe looks like a strength this year.

Through two games, Duke has shot 48-of-67 at 71.6 percent. The Blue Devils went 22-of-26 against Army and 26-of-41 against Coastal Carolina. Duke was plus-16 in free-throw makes and plus-24 in attempts against the Chanticleers, and has averaged 33.5 free-throw attempts per game. Michigan State has also gotten to the line often, averaging 32 attempts, but has struggled with efficiency.

The Spartans are a combined 38-of-64 at 59.4 percent from the stripe through two games. Both squads are getting free throws, but if the game is close down the stretch, Duke's early edge in efficiency and volume could make the difference. Turnover control is another key. Duke has forced turnovers and scored off those mistakes at a high rate, but has also given the ball away a decent amount.

The Blue Devils have surrendered 28 turnovers through two games, while Michigan State has coughed it up 26 times. Duke has forced 41 turnovers for 56 points off them. Michigan State has notched 40 total points off 28 forced turnovers. Several of Duke's turnovers have been sloppy and unforced, and Michigan State will capitalize on those mistakes.

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This is the first real test for both Final Four contenders, and taking care of the ball will have to be a priority for both teams. Tom Izzo is 3-15 against Duke in his career, a detail that adds context to the matchup. The analytics favor Duke. Both TeamRankings and KenPom's Nov. 1 preseason ratings placed Duke first, while Michigan State was rated eighth entering the season.

Key Questions for Duke and Michigan State

The key question is whether Fears can consistently create good shots against Duke's strong defense and whether Michigan State's rebuilt frontcourt can handle Duke's size. If Scheyer's club is clearly the better team wire to wire and wins comfortably, it will say a lot about how far ahead the Blue Devils are. Elsewhere in the Champions Classic, Texas Tech faces another test under coach Grant McCasland.

McCasland has taken the Red Raiders to the NCAA Tournament in each of his first three seasons, including an Elite Eight appearance in 2025. Last season ended at 23-11 with a second-round loss to Alabama, but Texas Tech played the tournament without star forward JT Toppin after he tore his ACL in February. Toppin is back on the roster this season, though he is still recovering and has said he is targeting a return by the end of December.

Texas Tech Looks to Replace Anderson

The Red Raiders also lost point guard Christian Anderson to the NBA after he averaged 18.5 points and 7.4 assists. That is a lot of offense to replace while waiting for your best big man to get healthy. McCasland has other options. Sharpshooter Donovan Atwell returns after making 130 three-pointers last season, and Darrion Williams is back after spending a year at NC State.

The new backcourt features Cruz Davis and Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn, who both averaged more than 20 points last season at Hofstra. College basketball in the transfer portal and NIL era is weird like that.