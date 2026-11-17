The Denver Nuggets disappointed the home crowd in a loss to the Phoenix Suns.

Nov 16, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray controls the ball as Phoenix Suns guard Jalen Green guards in the second quarter at Ball Arena.

Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect, the Denver Nuggets returned to Ball Arena on Monday night, but ultimately disappointed their home fans. The Nuggets suffered a 117-105 loss to the Phoenix Suns on Monday, and this was far from the performance Denver was hoping for, especially as they thought things were trending in the right direction.

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The Nuggets now sit at 7-5 through 12 games, and they will certainly have some stuff to think about after this loss to Phoenix.for the Nuggets, as the Suns gave them a tough battle earlier in the season, but losing by double digits on their home floor to a team with a sub-.500 record should be unacceptable. Let's look at a few key takeaways from Monday's loss to the Suns, especially finding what caused Denver's collapse.

Nov 16, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic controls the ball as Phoenix Suns forward Oso Ighodaro guards in the second quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Heading into the game, we assumed the team playing on the second night of a back-to-back would be the one to run out of energy by the final buzzer.

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However, the Suns, on zero days of rest, completely outworked the Nuggets in this game. After a semi-successful first quarter, the Nuggets lost each of the remaining three quarters, getting outscored by 16 points as the wheels fell off. The Suns out-rebounded the Nuggets 51-35, including doubling their work on the offensive glass, 18-9.

Nikola Jokic was the only Nugget to grab more than four rebounds, collecting a game-high 15 boards, while the Suns had five players tally five or more. By the fourth quarter, it felt the Nuggets had been drained of all their energy, with Jokic and Jamal Murray the clear exceptions. The Nuggets dominated the turnover battle early in this game, but things shifted in the second half.

Denver ended with 18 turnovers, conceding 31 points off of them, and that is what really shifted the game in the third quarter. Four minutes into the third quarter, the Nuggets trailed by just one point. Nikola Jokic then turned the ball over three times in the next three minutes, and the Suns' lead quickly grew to ten.

Jokic finished the game with seven turnovers, five coming in the third quarter, and it felt like a back-breaker for this Nuggets team needing some momentum.for the Nuggets this season, but it has felt like a common trend in some of their biggest losses. Turning the ball over 18 times, getting outrebounded by 16, and allowing Phoenix to knock down 16 three-pointers are all recipes for disaster for the Nuggets.

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Jamal Murray 28 PTS 4 AST 4 REB 9/19 FG 35 MINSWhile the Nuggets struggled as a team in this one, it was once again the Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray show. The common theme for the Nuggets this season has been their lack of a supporting cast behind Jokic and Murray, and it showed again on Monday night.

Jokic led the way for Denver with 28 points, 15 rebounds, and seven assists on 12-21 shooting, while Murray helped with 28 points, four rebounds, and four assists on 9-19 shooting. TheMurray rejuvenated the Nuggets in the fourth quarter, with 18 of his 28 points coming in the final period, but the rest of the team combined to score just five points. What else can Jokic and Murray do for this team?

If they are serious about competing for a championship this season, we could see some roster shake-up before February's trade deadline.