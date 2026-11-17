This non-conference clash will come down to turnovers, the glass and Indiana's ability to protect the rim against a talented Arkansas team.

Nov 5, 2026; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers forward Sam Alexis reacts after a play against the Bellarmine Knights during the second half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.

Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Indiana travels to Madison Square Garden for a marquee matchup with Arkansas on Tuesday night. It’s the second high-major outing of the young season for both squads, and the Hoosiers are looking to build on their success , while the Razorbacks are seeking their first resume-building win of the year.

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Here are three key questions ahead of the game:Indiana Hoosiers guard Markus Burton stands up the court Monday, Nov. 9, 2026, during the game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The Indiana Hoosiers defeated the Syracuse Orange, 83-80. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect In Arkansas’ lone high-major game this year, the difference was turnovers. The Razorbacks lost 91-72 against Virginia.

They turned the ball over 15 times and the Cavaliers parlayed those cough-ups into 24 points. Indiana, meanwhile, has forced double-digit turnovers in all four of its games thus far. And, just as importantly, the Hoosiers have been excellent at flipping those into points. They scored 20 points off turnovers against Syracuse.

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– to create the initial turnover and then push the pace and take advantage in the open floor. And they should find success doing that against this young, at-times-sloppy Arkansas team. Nov 13, 2026; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks guard Billy Richmond III reacts after a play during the second half against the UCA Bears at Bud Walton Arena. Arkansas won 79-66.

Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Darian DeVries and his staff went out with a clear plan this offseason: get bigger to survive on defense and the boards in the Big Ten. Through a few non-conference games, it has paid off. The Hoosiers are top 75 in the country in both offensive and defensive rebounding rate. But Arkansas isn’t far behind.

The Razorbacks also have size, not to mention jump-out-of-the-gym athletes across the board. For the most part, Indiana should still be able to impose its will on the offensive boards. But its ability to keep Arkansas off its own offensive glass is going to be the key area to monitor. Syracuse Orange guard Ryan Moesch recovers the ball against Indiana Hoosiers center Samet Yigitoglu on Monday, Nov. 9, 2026, during the game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

The Indiana Hoosiers defeated the Syracuse Orange, 83-80. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect Blocks are not everything. That number alone doesn’t fully encapsulate a team’s knack for protecting the rim. But the Hoosiers’ 3.2 blocks per game thus far is just mediocre at best.

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And considering their two-point defense ranks just No. 195 in the country, it’s clear they aren’t exactly shutting opponents down inside the arc. And the bad news: that’s where Arkansas lives. The Razorbacks don’t take very many threes. And they also happen to be quite successful around the basket.

With their size and athleticism, plus their uber-talented downhill guards, Arkansas is a tough team to stifle on the interior. , should be able to help keep Arkansas’ guards out of the paint. And, when they inevitably do arrive, Samet Yigitoglu and Aiden Sherrell should be able to affect most looks. That said, it isn’t just the bigs at the rim.

Indiana’s rotations need to be clean and it needs to move as a cohesive unit on that end. And it can’t just be Mustaf keeping guards out of the paint. Burton and Darren Harris, both of whom have been solid on the ball thus far, need to rise to the occasion, as well. Primarily covers Illinois football and basketball, and Indiana basketball, with an emphasis on analysis, features, and recruiting.

Langendorf, a third-generation University of Illinois alum, has been watching Illini basketball and football for as long as he can remember. An advertising student and journalism devotee, he has been writing for On SI since October 2024.