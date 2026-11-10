3 Jets Most Likely to be Traded Next After Andre Cisco

After veteran safety Andre Cisco was traded to the Lions on Monday, one of these Jets could be moved next before Tuesday's deadline.

After veteran safety Andre Cisco was traded to the Lions on Monday, one of these Jets could be moved next before Tuesday's deadline. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect The trade deadline is almost here.

The Jets remain steadfast in their belief in standing pat without trading key players who can make them better.for a sixth-round pick in 2028. Cisco was on an expiring deal coming into the year and was benched halfway through the team'sHe may not be the only one on the move either. In fact, there are three other players who could end up being traded later this afternoon.

Also read Detroit Lions Trade for Jets Safety Andre Cisco to Boost Secondary Depth

Phillips fits the mold that Cisco had: a player on an expiring deal who deserves to play for a Super Bowl contender. A defensive captain, Phillips has struggled mightily throughout the start of the season under head coach Aaron Glenn. With the Jaguars already sending first-, second- and sixth-round picks for two defensive tackles, it's clear that there is a robust market for tackles around the league.

Phillips won't command a lot, but he would be the kind of veteran move that the Jets should make for his sake. New York doesn't have to move him, and has already spoken out about their desire not to. But if a team blows them away with an offer, especially one that rises to as high as a second-round pick, then the Jets should do everything possible to move the former first-round pick.

Advertisement

An uncertain outlook in Gotham has Will McDonald IV looking like one of the Jets' most likely trade candidates. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect There will always be a market for players who can rush the quarterback. McDonald, despite a down year, has a 10-sack season under his belt. Moving on should give the Jets quality draft capital and give McDonald the change of scenery he wants.

For Brownlee, it really comes down to what the Jets plan on doing for the remainder of the year. Like McDonald, he has an additional year on his current contract, but unlike McDonald, he has already been replaced on the Jets roster. New York started D'Angelo Ponds at nickel on Sunday in their loss to Kansas City.

Because of that, it's fair to wonder whether the Jets will simply move on from Brownlee to allow Ponds to get full reps as the starter in the slot for the remainder of the year. The reason why New York wouldn't make a move, though, is that Gang Green is willing to try Ponds on the boundary and wants to move Brownlee back into the slot. That's for the next coaching staff to decide, though.

For now, it seems Brownlee isn't part of the team's current or future plans. Nick covers the NFL for Sports Illustrated/FN. He was previously on the New York Jets' beat for AM New York with prior experience reporting on the New York Islanders and the Philadelphia Eagles. The New York City resident is also an Adjunct Professor at LIU Brooklyn.