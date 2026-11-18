The Spartans looked lost on the offensive end in their first loss of the season.

Nov 17, 2026; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Michigan State Spartans guard Jeremy Fears Jr. moves the ball against the Tennessee Volunteers during the first half at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center.

Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connectcertainly didn't live up to the small but mighty number beside its name on Tuesday night, more than particularly on the offensive end. MSU began the game on a 14-4 run, but got completely pushed around by No. 14 Tennessee the rest of the way in a putrid 61-46 loss in Knoxville. This is the Spartans' first loss of the 2026-27 season, dropping their record to 4-1.

Also read MSU Updates Injury Status of Milivojevic, Others Pre-Oregon

The defense from Michigan State was more than good enough to win this game, but the Spartans had, simply put, their worst offensive performance in years and years. MSU only made nine shots from the field all game. If you said the Spartans would only give up 61 points, one may think Michigan State had cruised to a win. Instead, it was actually MSU that got dominated.

Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo observes his team's game against Duke during the Champions Classic at the United Center on Tuesday, November 10, 2026 | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI The Spartans looked completely shell-shocked on one end of the court on Tuesday. They didn't even turn over the ball much, only doing it seven times all night, but literally nothing seemed like it was going down.

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Tennessee had the invisible force field over the iron the entire night. Michigan State's nine made field goals are the fewest in any game over the last 30 seasons, per the ESPN broadcast, and the previous low was 13. More than half of the team's points had to come at the free-throw line. Overall, the Spartans shot a truly disturbing 18.0% from the field.

They went 3-for-26 from the field in the entire second half. The team's effective FG%, which factors in the weight of three-pointers, only goes up to 22.0%. The previous low for Michigan State in the KenPom era was 26.7%, and it's only the second game in that span where it's been beneath 30.0%.

Michigan State forward Jordan Scott talks to teammate Julius Avent during a game against Toledo at the Breslin Center on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2026 | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SIwould be able to play or not due to a shoulder injury. Tom Izzo gave Scott a 60-70% shot of playing on Monday, and Scott was well enough that he started at his normal spot at the three. The start was actually very encouraging.

Michigan State's first two buckets were threes from Scott. Things turned later on in the first half, though, when Scott got walled up by a Tennessee defender and seemed to aggravate that right shoulder, which had a fair bit of tape on it already. Scott returned to the game later on, but he didn't seem to be pick up his right arm very much, and one push shot he tried was well short off the front of the rim.

This still shouldn't be something to truly worry about in the long term. Izzo said on Monday that nothing was "structurally wrong" with Scott's shoulder, and there is still a reason Scott was cleared to play in Knoxville. There may be some who may have wanted Scott to rest it on Tuesday, but this game was still a huge opportunity for Michigan State to boost its resume early.

Resting him on Saturday against Detroit Mercy, the worst team on MSU's schedule, would make a lot more sense. Scott's injury in this game also shows what kind of a needle-mover he is for this team. No team is going to look or hum the same when its second-best player essentially cannot get a shot up, but seeing the Spartans look like a high school team on the offensive end felt jarring.

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Nov 17, 2026; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Michigan State Spartans guard Jeremy Fears Jr. reacts to a play against the Tennessee Volunteers during the first half at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Scott's shoulder ailment is definitely a contributing factor to this, but the Spartans' loaded backcourt looked a lot more human on Tuesday night than they had in the first four games of the season.cannot finish a game with zero made shots from the field and be the National Player of the Year candidate he wants to be.

All 16 of his points came at the free-throw line. Fears also only had two assists, the lowest number he's had this season or last.. He entered Rocky Top shooting 54.5% from deep, which isn't a sustainable percentage, but the law of averages really seemed to catch up all at once. Jervis had plenty of good looks from behind the arc, but nothing fell.

Jervis missed all 10 shots he attempted on Tuesday, six of them coming from three-point range. Michigan State forward Coen Carr looks to block Northern Iowa guard Levi Valdo's shot during a game at the Breslin Center on Friday, November 13, 2026 | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI MSU will now return to East Lansing for a three-day prep against Detroit Mercy on Saturday. This game should be a total tune-up game for the Spartans.

The Titans are 0-3 this season, with losses by 61 at Marquette and 45 at Xavier. Tipoff on Saturday is set for noon ET on the Big Ten Network. Detroit Mercy is led by former Michigan State assistant coach Mark Montgomery. A 2025 graduate from Michigan State University, Cotsonika brings a wealth of experience covering the Spartans from Rivals and On3 to his role as Michigan State Spartans Beat Writer on SI.

At Michigan State, he was also a member of the world-renowned Spartan marching band for two seasons.