Here's what stood out from the Spartans' loss to the CFP-contending Ducks.

Michigan State quarterback Kayd Coffman looks to the sideline during a game against Oregon at Spartan Stadium on Friday, Nov. 20, 2026 | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI EAST LANSING — One team in this game is a CFP contender.

The other is now 3-8. That's all there really is to know.on Friday, dropping its penultimate game 45-7 during Senior Night at Spartan Stadium. The Ducks didn't even look super sharp against MSU, but the talent gap between the Spartans and their opponent looked as obvious as it has looked this season.

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Michigan State head coach Pat Fitzgerald looks on from the sideline against Oregon at Spartan Stadium on Friday, Nov. 20, 2026 | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI I mean, there really isn't a ton that left to be said about this 2026 edition of MSU football, to be honest. The team that went out there on Friday night isn't even the same team Overall, this is a team with a severe lack of talent, and that problem has only become more and more evident as the season has gone on and the availability/injury report has gotten longer and longer.

Even with moderate injury luck, perhaps Michigan State takes some of those games against Illinois, Northwestern, or Washington, and is maybe even playing for bowl eligibility at Rutgers next week. Fitzgerald says there is a "plan" that will be set in motion in January, which is when the transfer portal opens. It feels like everybody is ready to see what that plan truly entails and the kind of players the Spartans can get.

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Athletic directorA bad team played a good team on Friday. The good team, to nobody's surprise, won with relative ease. Thus is often the story in college football, and thus is the story of much of this MSU season. It's on the Spartans themselves to metamorphose themselves from nail to hammer.

Michigan State quarterback Kayd Coffman lets a pass fly against Oregon at Spartan Stadium on Friday, Nov. 20, 2026 | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SINo purchase necessary. 50 U.S./D.C. 18+. Entry opens 3PM ET Dec 6, 2026 and closes 8PM ET Dec 18, 2026. Void where prohibited. for complete details.

The College Football Playoff is not a sponsor or administrator of this contest.flashed some potential when he played in the spring game way back in April, showed some again during his first start at UCLA, and he showed a lot of it again on Friday against the Ducks. There are still some limitations with Coffman.

Most of the throws he uncorked looked like relatively simple reads, but the ball looks nice coming out of his hand, and he was largely making good decisions with the football against an Oregon defense that was trying its best to speed him up or confuse him at times. Are we in "there's going to be a big quarterback competition in 2027" territory?

It's difficult to know when there is a portal window, spring ball, and another round of fall camp ahead of us before the team plays Central Michigan on either Friday, Aug. 27, 2027, or Saturday, Aug. 28. Coffman provides the higher ceiling between himself and Alessio Milivojevic, but the offense still seems a bit more open with Milivojevic running the show. The score at halftime was 17-0, Oregon.

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That didn't really reflect the performance Michigan State's shorthanded defense had against a Duck offense that had been humming the last few weeks. Only 10 of those points really fell to Joe Rossi's unit. One Oregon touchdown drive was straight-up legit, but the other points came by way of Chrishon McCray muffing a punt and the Ducks' fake field-goal touchdown at the very end of the half .

What's clear is that Rossi, somehow, has his defense punching above its weight week after week now. The unit seemed in rough shape to open Big Ten play, allowing exactly 31 points during regulation in the team's first three conference games, but it's gotten much better since. MSU entered this game without its best player at all three levels -- no Ben Roberts at defensive tackle, no Jordan Hall at linebacker, and no Devin Vaught at safety.

The defense seemed to cave once the second half began, but it's still hard to blame anybody. Injuries kept piling up in the linebacker room, with Brady Pretzlaff coming out of the locker room in street clothes, Dion Crawford going down, and then Cam Stodghill also getting hurt. Oregon kept hammering away and hammering away, and the dam was going to burst at some point with the talent differential in this game.

Massachusetts Minutemen at Rutgers Scarlet Knights football in Piscataway, New Jersey on Thursday, September 3, 2026. Rutgers head coach Greg Schiano. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect All that's left on the Spartans' schedule is a trip to take on Rutgers. The Scarlet Knights are currently 2-8 overall and 1-6 during Big Ten play, heading into a road game at Penn State on Saturday.

Michigan State's game in Piscataway next Saturday, Nov. 28, will kick off at about 4:15 p.m. ET on the Big Ten Network. A 2025 graduate from Michigan State University, Cotsonika brings a wealth of experience covering the Spartans from Rivals and On3 to his role as Michigan State Spartans Beat Writer on SI. At Michigan State, he was also a member of the world-renowned Spartan marching band for two seasons.