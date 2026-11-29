Josh Hoover looked like himself again, Indiana's offense found some creativity and the Hoosiers' defense returned to form against Purdue.

Nov 28, 2026; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers offensive lineman Adedamola Ajani and Indiana Hoosiers wide receiver Charlie Becker celebrate after a touchdown against the Purdue Boilermakers during the first half at Merchants Bank Field at Memorial Stadium.

Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters ConnectAfter an uninspiring first quarter in which Purdue outgained Indiana 111-18, the Hoosiers found their footing and never looked back, cruising to a 41-14 win over the Boilermakers at Memorial Stadium. Perhaps the most encouraging development for Indiana on Saturday was how healthy Josh Hoover looked.

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Curt Cignetti has previously pointed to ball velocity as an indicator of Hoover's health, and there was plenty of zip on some of the quarterback's throws Saturday. Whether it was a deep ball to Tyler Morris late in the first half, a strike over the middle to Nick Marsh or an off-schedule completion to Charlie Becker while rolling to his right, Hoover made throws that haven't consistently been there for much of the second half of the season.