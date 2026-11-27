The Jacksonville Jaguars will be missing Parker Washington this week against the Tennessee Titans, but what does it all mean.

Dec 21, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Parker Washington makes a catch for a touchdown against the Denver Broncos during the second half at Empower Field at Mile High.

Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters ConnectThursday with a shoulder injury, and Jaguars head coach Liam Coen said Friday that Washington would miss Sunday's game against the Tennessee Titans and be considered week-to-week moving forward.star WR Parker Washington is week-to-week after aggravating an AC joint injury in practice. He’s out this week, coach Liam Coen confirmed. All things considered ... this could have been worse?

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It is hard to say there is any upside to the Jaguars being without Washington for likely at least a few weeks, including next week's big game against the Chicago Bears. But considering how dire such an injury could have been, it certainly feels like the Jaguars got out of this thing relatively okay? And there are a few reasons why I feel that way, going back to last year when Travis Hunter got injured in practice on Oct. 30.