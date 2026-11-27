The Crimson Tide rebounds from its first loss of the season with a solid performance against the Wildcats in Las Vegas.

No. 15 Alabama basketball took down Kansas State 104-91 on Thursday night in Las Vegas.event, as head coach Nate Oats and company lost to Baylor on Tuesday.

UA will now face Miami in its final contest of the tournament on Friday at 7:30 p.m. CT. Alabama's Physicality Improves During First Half “I think our scouting report was pretty spot on. The physicality was what got us. I’ll take the blame for that…It’s definitely a wakeup call, mainly for the physicality part.

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I feel like that’s where we lost the game. ” This was the quote Alabama guard Amari Allen gave after the loss to Baylor. The Crimson Tide was bullied by the Bears and couldn't get anything going on the offensive end. It had a very solid night against Baylor on the other side of the ball, but it wasn't perfect.