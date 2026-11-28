The Crimson Tide got crushed on the boards again to exit Las Vegas with a second loss.

Alabama forward Amari Allen dribbles against Miami during the Player's Era Tournament at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV on Friday, Nov 27, 2026.

| UA Athletics Alabama made the first bucket of the game to take the initial lead, but it was all Miami from that point on. The Crimson Tide will leave Las Vegas with a losing record in the 2026 Players Era after a 87-81 loss to Miami on Friday night.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Alabama showed some fight to keep it a game until the end, but this team has a lot of issues it needs to fix, and the schedule won't get any easier in the coming weeks, starting with a rematch against Miami on Dec. 2. The Hurricanes held multiple double-digit leads throughout the game.