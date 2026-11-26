Duke established itself as a contender in Las Vegas.

Nov 25, 2026; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Cayden Boozer dribbles the ball against the UConn Huskies in the first half at T-Mobile Arena.

Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters ConnectDuke picked up a marquee 77-63 win over No. 10 UConn, its first quality win of the year. Here are a few instant observations. Nov 25, 2026; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Duke Blue Devils center Patrick Ngongba II dunks against UConn Huskies forward Jayden Ross in the first half at T-Mobile Arena.

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Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters ConnectDuke brought back four of its top six scorers from last season, along with redshirt freshman Sebastian Wilkins. All of the Blue Devils' returners, especially Patrick Ngongba, Dame Sarr, Caleb Foster, and Cayden Boozer, made plays and impacted winning tonight. Continuity is one of the most important aspects of roster building in today's era of college basketball, and Duke's returners were huge in Las Vegas.