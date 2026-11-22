Three people were taken to the hospital Saturday evening after being shot by Garland police officers who were serving a warrant, according to the police department.

Three people were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries after being shot by Garland police officers serving a warrant Saturday evening. Officers opened fire after at least one of the individuals reportedly pulled out a weapon; no police officers were injured.

Three people were taken to the hospital Saturday evening after being shot by Garland police officers who were serving a warrant, according to the police department. Officer Matthew Pesta, the public information officer for the Garland Police Department, said officers were in the area to serve a warrant when they encountered three people. At least one of the people is believed to have taken out a weapon, but authorities did not specify what type of weapon.

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Dallas police said a person fired several shots at an officer while running from the scene of an attempted vehicle break-in early Saturday morning. Pesta said the injured people were treated at the scene and then taken to nearby hospitals, where they were in stable condition as of Saturday night. Officials did not disclose any further information about the three people nor the warrant that was being served.

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The officers involved in the shooting will be placed on administrative leave while the incident is investigated, as is standard procedure.