Hedera Governance Council members vote on Lending Protocol, Single Asset Vault, and Confidential Transfers. Three critical amendments require over 28 validators to reach activation by year end 2026.

Three critical protocol amendments are currently racing against the 2026 calendar to secure activation before the year concludes. These proposals include the Single Asset Vault, Lending Protocol, and confidential transfers. Each amendment faces a strict hurdle requiring approval from more than 80 percent of the 34 validators in the Hedera Governance Council. Only a few votes remain to be cast before each proposal can enter the mandatory two-week activation period.

Amendments Approach 80 Percent Validator Threshold

The Lending ProtocolV1_1 currently has 28 votes, which meets the exact requirement for a majority. This threshold represents more than 80 percent of the total 34 votes held by the council. Consequently, this specific amendment has reached the necessary support level to move forward in the process. It needs zero additional votes to enter the activation window. The focus remains on this version, which extends the original Lending Protocol and Single Asset Vault amendments. It introduces a new closed-ended vault and cash-basis accounting. New loan brokers can only be created against these closed-ended vaults.

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Confidential Transfers Seek Institutional Privacy Features

The confidential transfers amendment has received 64.71 percent support so far. This equates to 22 out of 34 validators voting yes on the proposal. To enter the activation window, this amendment requires six more yes votes. The feature relies on advanced cryptography methods, specifically EC-ElGamal and ZKPs. These cryptographic tools offer institutional-grade privacy for Multi-Purpose Tokens. The implementation aims to enhance security and confidentiality for users on the network.

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Single Asset Vault Structure Requires Final Votes

The Single Asset Vault proposal has gained 73.53 percent support at this time. Currently, 25 out of 34 validators have voted in favor of this amendment. Reaching the required threshold of more than 80 percent of 34 votes necessitates a total of 28 votes. Therefore, three votes remain for this proposal to enter the activation window. The Single Asset Vault creates a structure for aggregating assets from multiple depositors. It is intended to be used in conjunction with the on-chain Lending Protocol. This structure allows for pooled funds to support on-chain fixed-term, uncollateralized loans.

Timeline Constraints and Upcoming Summit Logistics

With about five weeks left in 2026, activation remains possible this year. However, additional validator support for each amendment must arrive soon enough. The support must also be sustained to complete the required two-week activation window. The final weeks of the year are increasingly important for the activation prospects of these features. Validator support and amendment voting serve as the final steps to bring this new functionality to the network. Protocol features await mainnet activation to fully realize their potential. A synopsis edition of the International Online Summit is scheduled to take place on December 14-20, 2026. This event may provide further context for the ongoing governance decisions.