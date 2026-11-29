A rematch between the Tennessee Titans and the AFC South-leading Jacksonville Jaguars travels to the EverBank Stadium in Week 12. In the two teams' first contes

Nov 15, 2026; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence greets Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward after the game at Nissan Stadium.

Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect A rematch between the Tennessee Titans and the AFC South-leading Jacksonville Jaguars travels to the EverBank StadiumIn the two teams' first contest of the season, on Nov. 15, the Jaguars stomped on Tennessee in front of their home crowd 40-23 to improve to a 7-2 record. Fresh off an unexpected 23-18 loss to the New York Giants, Jacksonville will look to sweep the Titans season series at home.

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RB Bhayshul Tuten and WR Parker Washington ahead of the AFC South contest. It will be Jacksonville's first game this season without Tuten and Washington, who are key contributors to the Jaguars' offense. That means we could be in for some surprises on Sunday.