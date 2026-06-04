3 Great Pride Events to Attend in the DC Area

Dance parties, concerts, community festivals, and drag performances celebrate Pride.

Watch hundreds of people strut through DC Streets at the Capital Pride Parade. Photograph by Evy Mages. Celebrate Pride at a family-friendly festival, wave a rainbow flag at the Capital Pride Parade, two-step with friends at a DJ dance party, or attend a comedy show.

Whichever way you choose to commemorate this month, it’s sure to be a good time. There’s a lot of after-hours excitement happening at Phillips After 5 this month. Watch dazzling performances, including an adult puppet show featuring Penny Pancakes. Plus, join a storytime and sample drinks from Spirits and SpiceThe Smithsonian American Art Museum is a creative option for families celebrating Pride Month.

Local groups GenOUT and DC’s Different Drummers will perform in between coloring, crafts, and DJ setsThis historic cemetery is one of the few known graveyards in the world with a dedicated LGBTQ+ section. Run a 5K with DC Front Runners and Pride Run Foundation at the landmark in commemoration of PrideEight new Flashbands will perform covers of the greatest hits from queer artists and allies.

Get ready to dance all night and sing along to music from Diana Ross, Cher, Hilary Duff, ABBA, and other iconsFamilies can participate in arts and crafts at Glen Echo Park’s Spanish Ballroom. Kiddos can ride the carousel, watch a puppet show, snack on rainbow treats, play on the playground, and snag complimentary tickets to Glen Echo Park AquariumPride on the Pier is back.

Head to District Pier to dance to the beats of a live DJ, check out performances, and enjoy more lively activitiesAt Gays & Graves, visitors can learn about the LGBTQ+ activists and pioneers who are buried at the cemetery, shop LGBTQ+-owned small businesses, make buttons with Merry Pin, and attend a wreath-laying ceremonyGlitter, deejay tunes, dancing, and live drag performances are part of this open-air fest with indie queer artists and musicians at MetrobarPopular nightclub Berhta is hosting a dance party with three stages, live music, and food trucks. DJs and artists Rico Nasty, Yaeji, The Dare, and more are sure to bring the energyThis annual celebration is a neighborhood-wide gathering.

Restaurants and bars offer food and drink deals as attendees listen to live music and enjoy drag performances from area artists. Youngsters can visit Stead Park for glitter tattoos, an inflatable obstacle course, and more kid-friendly gamesRapper Leikeli47, DJ Harrison, pop singer Lisa Lisa, and others perform at this year’s outdoor Capital Pride Concert.

Take in views of the Capitol along Pennsylvania Avenue while catching shows across three stagesCapital Pride Alliance’s annual parade struts through DC streets in honor of the city’s LGBTQ+ history and community. Wave a rainbow flag in the air as marchers, performers, and decorated floats parade through parts of Logan Circle, Shaw, Downtown DC, and Penn Quarter beginning at 3 PMBriana A. Thomas is a local journalist, historian, and tour guide who specializes in the research of D.C. history and culture.

She is the author of the Black history book,Dupont Circle Park Will Be Closed During Pride Weekend Because a DJ Plans an Unpermitted Party There, the Park Service SaysJune Culture Guide: 42 Things to Do in the DC Area





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