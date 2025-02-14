3 Great Hulu Movies to Stream This Weekend

Discover three fantastic Hulu movies perfect for your weekend binge. From a modern take on a classic romance to a time-traveling thriller and a hilarious sci-fi comedy, there's something for everyone.

As we head into a long holiday weekend, aren't you glad that you have Hulu movies to watch in the meantime? Hulu has a rock-solid lineup of films for almost every movie lover, and some of the newly arrived titles have found their way into our weekly roundup of the three great Hulu movies you need to stream this weekend. First up is a modern reworking of a great romance novel, followed by an unusual time travel story, before we wrap things up with a sci-fi comedy that has an A-list cast.

What better way to celebrate Valentine’s Day than by enjoying a classic romance story? The 1998 adaptation of Charles Dickens’ Great Expectations moves the story from England’s Victorian era to Florida in the 1990s. Ethan Hawke portrays Finn Bell, a young man who has loved Estella (Gwyneth Paltrow) all of his life, even when her horrible aunt, Ms. Nora Dinsmoor (Anne Bancroft), warned him not to fall in love with her. Estella keeps her emotional distance from Finn, but he still has feelings for her when she winds up engaged to another man, Walter Plane (The Simpsons‘ Hank Azaria). Finn is also convinced that Nora is the art benefactor who is leading him back to Nora. But the benefactor’s identity is a well-guarded secret, especially from Finn.Next, we have Omni Loop, an unusual time travel story. Omni Loop puts Zoya Lowe (Mary-Louise Parker) into an endless cycle of days because she went through most of her time travel pills that let her go back five days into the past. Zoya is also suffering from a fatal case of having a black hole growing inside of her. She probably took too many time-travel pills before she developed the internal black hole that was eating her alive. Even with the time travel pills, Zoya is running out of time before her time loops are useless to save her. That’s why she turns to Paula (The Bear‘s Ayo Edebiri) to help her research the time travel pills to go even further back into her past and prevent her untimely death by black hole from ever happening. But she can’t solve her problems that easily. Finally, we have The Watch, a sci-fi comedy that shines largely based on the strength of the four leads. Following a murder at Costco, the store’s senior manager, Evan (Ben Stiller), organizes a neighborhood watch near his home consisting of Bob (Vince Vaughn), Franklin (Jonah Hill), and Jamarcus (Richard Ayoade). This group of misfits can’t do much with their limited resources, but they do stumble onto a downed alien ship that may prove to be the beginning of a full-scale invasion. Only The Watch stands between humanity and the end of the world as they know it





DigitalTrends / 🏆 95. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Hulu Movies Romance Sci-Fi Comedy Time Travel

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

3 Great Hulu Movies to Stream This WeekendHulu has added a selection of movies from last year for viewers to enjoy. This article highlights three standout films - two crime thrillers and one family-friendly option - that are perfect for a weekend watch.

Read more »

3 great Hulu movies you need to stream this weekend (January 24-26)Character drama, over-the-top action, and a truly bizarre story are among the three great Hulu movies that you need to watch this weekend.

Read more »

3 great Hulu movies you need to stream this weekend (January 31-February 2)Tarantino-infused martial arts action, dark comedy, and a sports rom-com for the ages are among the great Hulu movies you need to stream this weekend.

Read more »

3 Great Hulu Movies Released in 1998 You Need to Stream This WeekendThis weekend, dive into three diverse Hulu movies all released in 1998. From Spike Lee's powerful drama 'He Got Game' starring Denzel Washington and Ray Allen to Oprah Winfrey's haunting performance in 'Beloved' and the outrageous comedy 'There's Something About Mary' with Ben Stiller and Cameron Diaz, there's something for everyone.

Read more »

3 great free movies to stream this weekend (January 24-26)DT Video

Read more »

3 great free movies to stream this weekend (February 7-9)DT Video

Read more »