The first half was smooth sailing, the second rough waters, but in the end the Knicks hung in, then hung on to win 102-99 in Minnesota. Every game brings surpri

Nov 19, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns goes to the basket against Minnesota Timberwolves center Joan Beringer in the first quarter at Target Center.

Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect The first half was smooth sailing, the second rough waters, but in the end the Knicks hung in, then hung on to win 102-99 in Minnesota. Every game brings surprises and there were many in this one. Here are box score numbers that really leap off the screen. With 10 minutes left, the Knicks were making more than half their threes and total shot attempts.

Also read Karl-Anthony Towns’ ‘bittersweet’ Minnesota return comes as a Knicks champion

That flow slowed to a drip as the Wolves' defense tightened, but that level of shot-making for that long a period of time against the league's best team defending the three-point line is on the short list of most impressive Knick accomplishments in 2026-27. And it wasn't one guy going crazy from deep.

The starters were 5-of-5 beyond the arc in the first quarter,in year one with a couple treys in the second and Mikal Bridges and Tyler Kolek were the only Knicks who made any during the fourth-quarter famine. The Knicks may not look exactly like last year's champions, but they showed the Wolves and the league whoever they are this year is no joke. Brunson and Towns get most of the ink -- pixels? Deservedly.

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OG Anunoby isn't the type to pine for his close-up. To fully appreciate OG it's less often about numbers and more the sub-atomic chaos he brings to a defense, stopping fast breaks that shouldn't be stoppable, rapidly shrinking passing lanes till they're strictly abstract. On this night, though, OG's versatility actually s spelled out in the box score, with a zero. He was the only Knick who didn't have a single zero in his stat line.

First in plus/minus, second in rebounds and blocks, third in scoring? Anunoby brought some of everything on a night the Knicks needed everything everyone had.and 1-2 in second-chance points, a remarkable feat by Minnesota after losing three All-Star big men in two years.

Meanwhile, the Knicks have been bested on the boards recently by Cleveland, Indiana and Toronto. Would they rise to the challenge? New York enjoyed a 12-4 edge in second-chance points in a game that came down to the final seconds. It also helped slow one of the league's quickest-paced teams.

If you're putting back putbacks, there are usually defenders near the basket, their backs to their own 90 feet away -- the last thing a team that wants to run wants. The Wolves' 13.5 offensive rebounds a game is sixth. The Knicks held them to just six. They weren't much better, only seven, but the Knicks can afford to make trades the Wolves, especially sans Edwards, can't.

The Wolves need offensive rebounds because they need fast break points, because without Ant and with Ball still getting reps with new teammates, their halfcourt offense is a work in progress. The Knicks' is fully realized. The Wolves pace of 100.6 is the fourth-fastest. Nine players suited up for them and eight finished below that number, in most cases well below.

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Second-chance scoring, keeping the possession game close and slowing the game down proved too much for the hosts to withstand. Credit to the visitors. One of the few blemishes in the victory is a continuing downward trend involving Miles McBride. Deuce played just eight minutes, in which he scored a basket and didn't do much else.

You know how OG had no zeros? McBride had zeros to spare. This after playing 14 and nine minutes over theToronto twin bill. When Jose Alvarado was out injured, many wondered if it'd mean more minutes more Kolek.

He looked so good in more minutes that it seemed Alvarado had lost his spot to him. If tonight is any indication, Kolek isn't the low man on the depth chart right now. McBride is. At the moment the Knicks can endure him slumping, but they want it to be a slump and not a downturn.

And McBride has plenty of reasons to feel the same -- he's an unrestricted free agent after the season. The Knicks don't seem interested in paying him what he's worth, but someone will, so long as nights like this are fewer and farther between. Matthew Miranda has followed the Knicks since 1990 and written about them since 2014 for Posting & Toasting, The Strickland and now OnSI.

They've also covered the NBA, the WNBA and English Premier League soccer, and hosted The Jacobin Sports Show and Bleav Knicks podcasts. For years Matt taught writing and journalism at Stony Brook University.