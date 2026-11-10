3 Fast Food Fish Sandwiches With Higher-Quality Ingredients Than The Filet-O-Fish

While the Filet-O-Fish is an undeniable classic in the fast food world, several offerings from other chains actually best the McDonald's seafood sandwich.

The Filet-O-Fish sandwich is one of the most iconic fast food items ever created. It was the first non-hamburger addition to the McDonald's menu when it arrived back in the 1960s, and it hasn't changed much since.

Originally intended to keep Catholic customers coming in during Lent , the sandwich became a fixture not just across the U.S., but around the world.has garnered legions of fans. The Gold Arches' classic features a crisp fried patty of Alaskan pollock with tartar sauce and half a slice of American cheese on a steamed bun. For some, that simple combination is the definition of fast food perfection.

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For others, though, there may be restaurant chains out there doing it better. , the Filet-O-Fish unfortunately came in just one spot above the bottom . Even if it's undoubtedly a classic, it may be that the competition has simply changed the game, while McDonald's has stayed the course for the past 60-plus years.sandwich include its size, price, and often poor construction.

Plus, when comparing it to the seafood offerings from other fast food restaurants? A lot of the difference appears to come down to ingredients. Looking at the makeup of the Long John Silver's Fish Sandwich, it bears many similarities to the McDonald's offering, as well as most fish sandwiches on the market. After all, it's primarily a piece of fried fish with tartar sauce on a bun.

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There are, however, a few places in which the two differ, as well as where this sandwich outshines the Filet-O-Fish — namely in the fish itself. Both the McDonald's and Long John Silver's fish sandwiches make use of wild-caught Alaskan pollock as the protein — both of them, as well — though that's about where the similarity ends. In the classic McDonald's offering, the patty essentially resembles a square-shaped fish stick.

It's perfect in its geometry and far removed from reality. The Long John Silver's sandwich, on the other hand, is made with a proper fillet that looks like it actually came from a fish. The Filet-O-Fish certainly has its fans, but for those looking for a piece of pollock that appears more like it actually came from the sea, Long John Silver's is the place to be.

Another distinct departure between these two sandwiches is that the McDonald's fish clearly arrives in the form of a frozen patty. Conversely, what Long John Silver's puts on the bun looks a whole lot more like what you'd get at a local pub. Instead of a breadcrumb-crusted square, it's a batter-dipped fillet, like you'd see in an order of fish and chips.

With Culver's standard fish sandwich, some of the improvements over the Filet-O-Fish mirror those of Long John Silver's, while others step out to shine in their own way. The fish in this sandwich is again an actual fillet, and it's freshly hand-battered and fried to order.

More than being a fillet instead of a patty, though, As the name implies, Culver's North Atlantic Cod Sandwich is made with wild-caught cod from the North Atlantic, taken from a sustainably managed fishery off the coast of Norway. Pollock and cod are similar fish — both are mild in flavor with flaky white flesh — but cod is seen as the superior of the two by some.

In fact, there was a time when the Filet-O-Fish used to be made with cod. In addition to the quality of the fish and the way it's prepared, the Culver's fish sandwich also has some slightly different toppings, which diners might categorize as higher-quality ingredients, as well. The tartar sauce is a given, but this sandwich also comes on a buttered hoagie roll with lettuce, making the offering heartier and adding a bit of freshness.

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It's the choice of cheese, though, where the disparity of ingredient quality shows most clearly. Instead of, Culver's sandwich is topped with real Wisconsin cheddar. And, if that's not enough, the North Atlantic Cod Sandwich was a clear winner on taste in a side-by-sideWhen it comes to Popeye's menu items, the chicken sandwich has undoubtedly garnered a whole lot more press over the years than its seasonal seafood offering. But that doesn't make the Cajun Flounder Sandwich any less delicious.

Again, the fish is going to be the star ingredient, particularly when compared with McDonald's Filet-O-Fish. Making use of an Alaskan flounder fillet — a "Best Choice Buy" fish from Seafood Watch – it delivers a high-quality seafood experience in a simple handheld form. But the improvements extend beyond the protein. With such a small number of ingredients in most fish sandwiches, it's important to get everything right.

This Popeye's sandwich comes with the standard tartar sauce as well as sliced pickles, but the bun actually stands out compared to the competition. Filet-O-Fish sandwiches arrive on a steamed bun that customers love, but Popeye's takes things one step further by stuffing its fried fish fillet into soft, buttery brioche. The sweet bread and crisp fish are further improved with a smattering of Cajun spices, taking the whole sandwich to the next level.

Unfortunately, while Popeye's fish sandwich is an excellent one, it's not available year-round. The Filet-O-Fish was originally introduced to give Catholic customers something to eat during Lent in the spring, and this is also the time of year when Popeye's Cajun Flounder Sandwich generally returns to the menu board.

While it may not be permanent, thankfully the chain keeps bringing the sandwich back year after year.where we're helping thousands of foodies, like you, become culinary masters, one email at a time. You can also