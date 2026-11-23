What did we learn from the Broncos' 38-24 win over the Raiders?

The Denver Broncos got the job done coming off their bye week, defeating the Las Vegas Raiders 38-24. The Broncos remain undefeated coming off the bye under Sean Payton.

This was a big game to win against the Broncos' most hated divisional rival because it put them back in the AFC West lead and at the No. 2 seed in the conference playoff picture. In the Broncos' eighth win of the season, there were multiple positives, but one glaring negative that still needs to be addressed. Let's get to my three key takeaways from Week 11. Matt Peart and Bo Nix get ready to huddle.

Also read Broncos-Raiders scouting report: How will Denver greet Fernando Mendoza in first road start?

| IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect. Those changes came with Matt Peart starting at left guard, but with Ben Powers rotating in every three series, and it worked out in a massive way for the Broncos. Was it perfect? By no means, but it was the best game from the left guard position this season when you combine the two players.

Now, there were still issues with the blocking at times, and a film study clearly showed the blame going to the center and right side of the line more often than not. Peart played well, and Powers played extremely well, outside of a late 3rd-&-1 run. The two combined for two whiffs and seven bad blocks .

Advertisement

Powers did get a lot of heat for a missed blitz by center Luke Wattenberg, where Powers had his own defender to face and couldn’t take the blitzer, and Peart had a missed blitz pickup, which was one of his two whiffed blocks. Not counting the drives at the end of each half, Peart had five drives and Powers had six drives.

Peart was on the field for 41 plays, accounting for 207 yards and an average of 5.0 yards per play, with two touchdown drives, a field-goal drive, a punt, and a turnover on downs. As for Powers, he was on the field for 26 plays, totaling 154 yards , with two touchdown drives and four punts. There were still issues with the offensive line, but a simple film study reveals it wasn’t because of either left guard.

The duo combined for a great game. Ian Thomas scores a touchdown. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect The Broncos' defense has an issue that it has to figure out. Defensive coordinator Vance Joseph called his unit out for allowing an explosive play on third and fourth down against the Carolina Panthers, but the message doesn't appear to have been received.

While the Raiders' offense did well, they were full of explosive and near-explosive plays. That helped keep the Raiders alive, especially given the timing of when the Broncos allowed these explosives. The Broncos have been consistently inconsistent all season long defensively, and they've been unable to eliminate explosive plays. Now, an explosive play is a rush of 10-plus yards and a pass of 20-plus.

The Raiders only had three truly explosive plays, but they had another three plays that were a yard off from qualifying. So, the Broncos didn’t allow many explosive plays, but they did relinquish too many big plays in yardage and in some very ill-timed situations, and that was without Brock Bowers in the Raiders' lineup, who was When you take those plays out of the equation, the Broncos have a good defense.

Advertisement

That's the problem, though: you can’t take those plays out, and they're damaging to the image and the bottom line. Allowing those kinds of plays is a concern when it comes to this team's playoff outlook, and the concern should only be growing given how frequently the Broncos find themselves in one-score games, where one big play can flip a win into a loss for this team. Jonah Coleman celebrates his third touchdown of the night.

| IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect The Broncos have had offensive issues all season, but over the past few weeks, they've shown some encouraging growth. The Broncos continued that trend against the Raiders, and it quite literally came off the back of Coleman, who carried the ball 24 times for 111 yards and three touchdowns, while adding four catches for 18 yards.

Coleman became the first Broncos rookie running back to eclipse 100 rushing yards and score three touchdowns in a game since Clinton Portis in 2002. Coleman also snapped the Broncos' 19-game streak without an individual 100-yard rusher. Again, the Broncos' blocking did a better job overall and helped Coleman have the success that he did. The rookie also showed his power and balance as a runner to handle contact.

Coleman is the type of back you can trust to consistently get you four or five yards on each carry, and that reliability is driving improvements to other elements of the offense, including Bo Nix. It's no coincidence that Nix began turning a corner in Week 7, SInce then, and including against the Raiders, Nix has been over 200 yards passing in each game. He's looked like his former self before his broken ankle in the playoffs last year.

Erick Trickel is a senior editor at Denver Broncos On SI, with an emphasis on scouting and covering the NFL draft. Erick has been with the website since 2014 and co-hosts the Building The Broncos and Dove Valley Deep-Divers podcasts on Mile High Huddle.