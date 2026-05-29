3 dead, including a child, in explosion at Dallas apartment building

An explosion and massive fire at a Dallas apartment building Thursday killed a child and at least two other people following a blast that shook nearby homes.

An explosion and massive fire at a Dallas apartment building Thursday killed a child and at least two other people following a blast that shook nearby homes and happened while firefighters were rushing to a reported gas leak, officials said.

At least five people also went to hospitals with injuries, Dallas Fire-Rescue spokesperson Jason Evans said. It was unclear how many residents lived in the two-story complex in the Oak Cliff neighborhood south of downtown Dallas, where a towering plume of black smoke was visible for miles. Evans did not rule out that more victims could be found as crews continued to sift through the charred remains of the building.

By late Thursday, Evans said firefighters had searched less than half of the scene by hand and that some areas would require excavation.

“This was enormous,” Evans said of the fire. As dozens of firefighters swarmed to the neighborhood, some residents’ friends and relatives worried as they tried unsuccessfully to reach each loved ones. Dozens of firefighters searched through the smoldering rubble of the building even as colleagues continued to drench the blackened debris. Berry said firefighters were responding to a call of a gas leak when an explosion happened.

“We had the cavalry coming," Dallas Fire-Rescue Deputy Chief Mark Berry said. "But the explosion had already taken place. ” Atmos Energy, a natural gas provider, said in a statement they were told by fire officials that a construction crew unrelated to the company had damaged a pipeline near the site of the fire.

Kacee Proctor, a resident of the apartment building, said her mother had smelled gas inside a day earlier, but Proctor didn't think much of it at the time. She wasn't home during the blast and was devastated that her cat, Shirley, was stuck inside.

“I’ve been sitting over there crying for several hours. I don’t know what to do. This is all I have right here,” Proctor said, gesturing to the clothes she was wearing. She spent the afternoon chatting with neighbors who had evacuated, including a girl who was home babysitting her little sister and carried both the child and their dog to safety.

Natural gas service to the area remained shut off, and company officials were working with investigators on-site, the company said. Authorities set up a family reunification center at a nearby high school. Several hours after the blaze, Frances Rizo was still trying to find her friend who lived in the building.

“She’s not answering her phone,” Rizo said. Firefighters rushed to the scene as flames and black smoke billowed into the sky. Some trained their hoses on piles of smoking debris while others removed lumber and other burned wreckage to look for anyone trapped underneath. Little more than a blackened shell of the original building remained.

“The fire is contained, but our members are still working on the scene to do primary searches,” said Dallas Fire-Rescue Assistant Chief James Russ. Julie Jensen said she was at home less than a block from the burning building when she heard a noise like an explosion that left her ears ringing.

“I was sitting on my couch watching TV — stuff flew off our walls,” Jensen said. Jensen said she saw rising smoke and neighbors running when she looked out the window. She grabbed her family’s cat and left, finding a nearby parking lot to wait until she knew it was safe to return. Sal De La Rosa was at work at a nearby auto repair shop when “all of a sudden we just heard and felt this huge boom.

” “We felt where the building kind of shook a little bit,” De La Rosa said. He said a co-worker went outside and saw thick, black smoke rising into the air.





10News / 🏆 732. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Dallas slides in green space rankings as city considers cuts to parksDallas is now the third highest-ranked city in Texas and sits behind cities like Frisco, Plano and Garland in park investment.

Read more »

Will the Dallas Mavericks Actually Trade NBA Superstar Kyrie Irving?The Dallas Mavericks face a lot of big decisions this offseason. They've already overhauled their front office, hiring Masai Ujiri to be team president and Mike

Read more »

Dallas approves using city land to build community for homeless veteransA new community for homeless veterans will be built south of Dallas after City Council approved the project on Wednesday.

Read more »

Explosion rocks Dallas apartment building leaving at least 2 women and 1 child deadAt least three people are dead, including a child, after an explosion and fire broke out at a two-story apartment building in Dallas' Oak Cliff neighborhood, authorities say.

Read more »