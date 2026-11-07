3 dead in wreck on on 10 Freeway in LA as car smashes into divider during police chase

The car was carrying four people when it crashed early Saturday morning in Baldwin Park.

Three people died after a car crashed into a freeway divider during a police chase in Baldwin Park early Saturday morning. The California Highway Police began pursuing the vehicle on the westbound 10 Freeway at Azusa Avenue shortly after 4 a.m. after it failed to yield, CHP told the California Post.

KNNThe car, which was carrying four people, then smashed into a divider at the Francisquito Avenue exit. One person died at the scene, and three more were transported to the hospital. Two of the three taken to the hospital were later pronounced dead, while the third remained in unknown condition, police said. Two of the three taken to the hospital were later pronounced dead, while the third remained in unknown condition, police said.

Also read Overturned big rig spills bales of hay all over 605 Freeway in Cerritos, causing hourslong closure

A SIG Alert was in place for the Francisquito off-ramp for an unknown duration, according to CHP. Firefighters could be seen placing a bleeding victim on a stretcher and wheeling him away. No further details have been released. Three people died after a car crashed into a freeway divider during a police chase in Baldwin Park.

Advertisement

Two of the three taken to the hospital were later pronounced dead, while the third remained in unknown condition, police said. A SIG Alert was in place for the Francisquito off-ramp for an unknown duration, according to CHP.