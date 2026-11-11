3 Dead Following Unwanted Guest Call at North Royalton Home

The scene is now secure, and the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) is assisting with the investigation

NORTH ROYALTON, Ohio — Three people are dead following an incident at a home on Tiffany Drive in North Royalton, according to police. The North Royalton Police Department says officers were called to a home in the 8900 block of Tiffany Drive around 7:57 p.m. Tuesday for a report of an unwanted guest.

When officers entered the home, they found two people dead, police said. Officers then noticed the unwanted guest's vehicle parked in the driveway. They backed out of the residence and called in the Southwest Enforcement Bureau . SEB officers responded and eventually entered the home, where they found the unwanted guest also dead.

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News 5 crews were at the scene Wednesday morning as investigators continued processing the heavily damaged home. Several windows appeared to be shattered, and the front door was visibly damaged and hanging off its hinges. Neighbors reported hearing commotion Tuesday night as police secured the area. The medical examiner also arrived at the scene around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday.

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Police have not released the identities of the three people or provided details about what led up to the incident. The scene is now secure, and the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is assisting with the investigation. Police say there is no threat to public safety. The investigation remains ongoing.

News 5 will continue to provide updates as more information becomes available. We Follow Through Want us to continue to follow through on a story? Let us know.