3 dead after car crashes into pedestrians in North Hollywood

At least three people are dead after being hit by a car a short distance from the North Hollywood Metro station.

At least three people are dead after being hit by a car a short distance from the North Hollywood Metro station. At least three people are dead, and three others are fighting for their lives at the hospital after being hit by a car inresponded to a call of a crash involving pedestrians near the North Hollywood station on North Lankershim Boulevard around 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 10.

Upon arrival, three people were pronounced dead at the scene, LAFD said. The deadly crash took place near the North Hollywood Arts District. The area is known for numerous food stands just outside the Metro station selling pastries and drinks to public transit commuters and nearby workers. Adrin Nazarian, who represents parts of the San Fernando Valley in the Los Angeles City Council, arrived at the crash scene.

Also read 3 dead, at least 3 injured after vehicle strikes pedestrians in North Hollywood

He said the area is known for being very close knit.

"People are very, very friendly. They know each other," Council member Nazarian said.

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"This is the heart of North Hollywood area. This is The Arts District right here. So there's always people, there's always actors, there are always people going to restaurants, coming off of the terminus, the clear change of the red line for the orange line. So this is a constantly very active place.

It's extremely concerning when you hear something like this happen.

"Officials did not say what caused the crash to take place. It is unknown what ended up happening to the driver involved in the crash. Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass issued the following statement in response to Tuesday's deadly crash: "Today, an SUV drove onto a sidewalk near the North Hollywood Metro Station, striking a group of street vendors and pedestrians. Tragically, preliminary reports indicate that three people have lost their lives and others have been injured.

First responders are on the scene, and my office is closely coordinating with City departments as authorities work to determine what caused this horrific incident. I’m heartbroken for the families of everyone impacted. We will continue to provide updates as more information becomes available.

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"This report referenced information provided by the Los Angeles Fire Department. The report also referenced interviews with LAPD and Los Angeles City council member Adrin Nazarian.