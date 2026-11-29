Anthony Richardson starts for the Colts after 707 days, facing a Giants team that has won four straight and coach John Harbaugh chasing his 200th combined NFL victory.

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson Sr. will make his first start in 707 days on Sunday afternoon at Lucas Oil Stadium against the New York Giants, a game that could also give Giants head coach John Harbaugh his 200th combined career victory.

Harbaugh has 199 regular-season and postseason wins and would become the 13th head coach in NFL history to reach 200. The Giants enter at 6-3-1 atop the NFC East, while the Colts sit at 3-8 after a 26-3 loss in Houston. Richardson was the No. 4 overall pick in the 2023 draft. He is 8-7 as an NFL starter with 11 touchdown passes and 13 interceptions for a 67.6 passer rating, completing just 50.6 percent of his passes.

Also read Colts Seek Offensive Boost From Richardson-Taylor Pairing

Anthony Richardson Rushing Stats Comparison

The 6-foot-4, 244-pound athlete has been more dangerous with his legs, rushing for 640 yards and 10 touchdowns. Only Cam Newton (14), Jalen Hurts (11) and Josh Allen (11) had more rushing touchdowns through their first 15 NFL starts. Jaxson Dart is next with nine. Giants cornerback Paulson Adebo said of Richardson: Yeah, definitely the athletic part of it is something that jumps out, obviously.

Advertisement

Advertisement

And then I know he has a strong arm, so kind of just want to prepare and then we will look at the team and see how we think they are going to attack us or whatever and kind of be ready for a Sunday. Richardson has started only 15 career games and still has fundamental issues, so Harbaugh's record of 27-7 against rookie quarterbacks in his head coaching career could matter.

New York allows just 6.2 yards per pass attempt, the second-best mark in the NFL. Its corners have been sticky in coverage, and safety Jevon Holland has been a difference-maker. Richardson cannot spend Sunday hunting deep balls or forcing throws. He needs to complete the easy stuff, make smart decisions and let his arm strength complement the offense.

Colts Relying On Ground Game Strategy

Shane Steichen should lean on Richardson and Jonathan Taylor on the ground to take pressure off the passing game. Taylor is coming off an 11-carry, 21-yard game against the Texans, and the Giants run defense is improving. After giving up 175 rushing yards to the Saints, New York allowed 84, 92, 105 and 77 rushing yards over its past four games, with opponents averaging 3.5 yards per attempt. Defensive lineman Shelby Harris will not play because of illness.

Harbaugh said: I think we are just putting it together. Sometimes it is a lot of things that kind of come together. People do a good job of creating problems with your gap control. Giants quarterback J.J.

Advertisement

Advertisement

McCarthy has completed 59.2 percent of his passes for 1,088 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions. His PFF passing grade drops from 92.7 with a clean pocket to 66.8 under pressure. The Colts have generated pressure on only about 21 percent of opposing dropbacks and have blitzed at roughly the same rate. Defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo needs to get aggressive, bring pressure and make McCarthy uncomfortable instead of hoping four defenders win their matchups.

Giants Defensive Game Plan Analysis

Harbaugh is expected to disguise looks, force Richardson to process quickly and make him beat the Giants from the pocket. New York will try to play complementary football, protect the ball, control the clock and limit Richardson's opportunities. If Richardson starts forcing things, the game could get ugly fast. But if he plays smart and uses his legs, the Colts may give fans something worth watching.

Richardson might not save this season, but he gives fans a reason to watch. The Colts need to win the matchup against New York's secondary, the matchup against McCarthy and the matchup against Harbaugh's track record with inexperienced quarterbacks. Indianapolis is back home and things are not getting any easier, but the return of Richardson after 707 days without a start is the main storyline.