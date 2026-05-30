3 Critical Steps Broncos Must Take For a Super Bowl Breakthrough

This is how close the Broncos are to the Super Bowl.

Sep 7, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos running back J.K. Dobbins receives a handoff from quarterback Bo Nix during the second half at Empower Field at Mile High.

| Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images The Denver Broncos fell just short of punching their ticket to Super Bowl 60 after an unfortunate injury to quarterback Bo Nix against the Buffalo Bills in the divisional round of the playoffs, halting their postseason run.trading for Miami Dolphins’ wide receiver Jaylen WaddleHowever, several pieces have to fall into place for the Broncos to solve the puzzle of the 2026 season and propel themselves not just to the playoffs, but all the way to Super Bowl 61. Let’s examine the boxes the Broncos must check to secure their spot in Los Angeles next February.

Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix looks on in the first quarter against the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Divisional Round game. | Dustin Bradford / IMAGO / Icon Sportswire Nix played like an absolute star for the latter half of the 2025 season, often putting the team on his back to will the Broncos to last-second wins.

However, he has to hit the ground running in Week 1 as he failed to do so in each of his first two seasons. , and checking down too quickly hindered him for the first 10 weeks of 2025, and he can’t revert to those tendencies as he starts 2026, challenging a gauntlet of probable playoff teams through the first six weeks, including the Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks.

The Broncos can’t afford to start 1-5 or 2-4 because their franchise quarterback can’t find his groove until late in the season. Nix has shown he can be phenomenal when the lights are at their brightest and the opposition is at its fiercest, but he has to begin 2026 more steadily and consistently to put Denver on a favorable path to the playoffs.

Denver Broncos cornerback Ja'Quan McMillian celebrates his turnover with cornerback Riley Moss in the second half against the Carolina Panthers. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images It’s hard to keep a unit consistently great, so defensive coordinator Vance Joseph will have to squeeze every last bit of toothpaste out of the tube to maintain the play of one of the league’s best over the last two years.

While Denver’s defense led the league in sacks in each of the past two seasons, it’s also lost potency down the stretch. It seems that opposing teams figure out Joseph’s game plan by Week 12, and nothing can sink a team like their code being cracked ahead of a playoff push. , with only 14 total takeaways, which was the fourth-fewest in the NFL.

Stealing away more possessions is of paramount importance, as they can either turn the tide of a game or seal it, scheme be damned. Given how the Broncos walked the razor’s edge , they need to create more turnovers. It’s easier said than done, but the Broncos have plenty of ball hawks and thumpers on defense to exponentially increase their turnover output from 2025. J.K.

Dobbins 27 of the Denver Broncos, runs the ball during a game between the Las Vegas Raiders. | Kevin Langley / IMAGO / Icon Sportswire The Broncos’ run game was on fire through the first 10 weeks of the 2025 season, but J.K. Dobbins, who ranked fifth in rushing yards during that span, suffered a foot injury that knocked him out for the remainder of the year.

Without Dobbins, the Broncos’ rushing attack fell off a cliff like Wile E. Coyote with an anvil, as rookie RJ Harvey, along with veterans Jaleel McLaughlin and Tyler Badie, couldn’t make the new carry split impactful. Head coach Sean Payton also played his part in the ground-game gaffes, as he often went away from running the ball even when it was effective.

Denver just drafted Washington running back Jonah Coleman in Round 4, who has a similar bowling-ball build and rough playstyle to former Bronco C.J. Anderson. Should Dobbins fall victim to yet another injury, Coleman’s ability to deliver in short-yardage situations, catch out of the backfield, and pass-protect makes him a viable option to start in his stead.

New offensive coordinator Davis Webb will be taking over play-calling, and he’d be wise to emphasize running the ball to give Denver’s offense the balance it severely lacked throughout the 2025 season. This team has a trio of bucking broncos in the stable, and they need to be turned loose.

The Broncos had their Super Bowl aspirations ripped away one game short of the finish line, and getting back into position to replicate last year’s success will be no easy task. If Nix can start hot, the defense can steal more possessions, and the run game is unleashed, the Broncos will likely be back in the AFC championship game with a shot at advancing to their ninth Super Bowl berth. Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations





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