3 climbers who fell near treacherous pass on Alaska's Mount McKinley are dead, 1 rescued

Three climbers on Alaska's Mount McKinley who fell near a treacherous pass on North America's tallest peak have died, a Latvian mountaineering group announced Friday.

Friday, May 29, 2026 8:13PMThree climbers on Alaska's Mount McKinley who fell near a treacherous pass on North America's tallest peak have died, a Latvian mountaineering group announced Friday.

The three were members of a Latvian mountaineering expedition, the group said. They were traversing a route known for its exposed sections where many injuries and deaths have occurred when they fell Wednesday, the National Park Service said. The climbers were traversing a route known for its exposed sections where many injuries and deaths have occurred when they fell Wednesday, the National Park Service said.

Denali National Park and Preserve rangers had to wait for the weather to clear before attempting to reach the climbers, who were in a group of seven on the mountain. The fall happened near Denali Pass, which is about 18,200 feet above sea level. McKinley stands at about 20,310 feet . Three others in the climbing group tended to those who fell before returning to camp, the park service said.

The group was on the West Buttress route, the most popular path to the summit. It's known for its crevasses, steep ice and exposed ridges. Over the years, many climbing injuries and deaths have occurred on the traverse between Denali Pass and an area known as high camp at around 17,000 feet , mainly resulting from unprotected falls, according to the park. Most of the deaths along the pass have happened while climbers are descending.

Park rangers and mountain guides install and maintain snow pickets - which are used to help build anchors for extra protection on areas like steep slopes - between the high camp and Denali Pass. Only about 1,000 to 1,200 climbers attempt to reach the top of Mount McKinley each year, mostly during May and June. The trip usually takes about 17 days, and less than half made it to the summit last year, according to park statistics.

Last year there were two fatalities - both skiers - on the mountain while rangers evacuated 16 people, park statistics showed. There were 516 climbers on the mountain as of Thursday, said Scott Carr, a park service spokesperson. Two others climbers who were not with the group that fell were evacuated from the mountain by helicopter Wednesday, according to the park service.





abc13houston / 🏆 255. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Conditions of 4 climbers who fell on Mount McKinley unknown as rescuers try to reach themRescuers are trying to reach four climbers who fell on Alaska’s Mount McKinley, North America’s tallest peak, the National Park Service said Thursday.

Read more »

Rescuers Race to Reach Four Climbers Who Fell on Alaska's Mount McKinleyRescuers are attempting to reach four climbers who fell on Alaska's Mount McKinley, North America's tallest peak. The fall occurred near Denali Pass at about 18,200 feet. The climbers' conditions are unknown, and rescuers are awaiting a weather window for helicopter operations. The three other members of the seven-person team attended to the fallen climbers and returned to high camp. The park notes that the traverse between high camp and Denali Pass is a hazardous area with many past injuries and deaths from unprotected falls.

Read more »

3 climbers who fell near treacherous pass on Alaska’s Mount McKinley are dead, 1 rescuedThree climbers on Alaska’s Mount McKinley who fell near a treacherous pass on North America’s tallest peak have died, and one was rescued, the National Park Service said.

Read more »

3 climbers who fell near treacherous pass on Alaska's Mount McKinley are dead, 1 rescuedThree climbers on Alaska's Mount McKinley who fell near a treacherous pass on North America's tallest peak have died, a Latvian mountaineering group announced Friday.

Read more »