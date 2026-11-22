And now I have a new mashing potato to try.

Choosing the wrong potato variety may be why your mashed potatoes aren’t smooth and creamy, and mixing two types can create the perfect balance of creamy and fluffy texture.

When you peek around the market, potato varieties abound. And while you might think poh-tay-toe, poh-tah-toe, there’s actually a huge difference between the more than 200 varieties of spuds sold in the United States. There’s no inherently “bad” potato, if you ask us. There’s just the best potato for certain uses, since spuds range from waxy to starchy.

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Some are best forare one of our all-time favorite potato recipes. To avoid common mistakes that could be ruining mashed potatoes, especially when it comes to knowing which varieties are best and worst for mashed potatoes, we spoke with professional chefs across the country about which spuds make the cut in their recipes and what makes mashed potatoes creamier and more flavorful.

We won’t make you dig for the answer: The chefs we spoke to ranked the best potatoes for mashing in gold, silver, and bronze. Each has a high starch content, which is what you want when mashing potatoes. Although they might require a bit more of a hunt than the others, the heirloom variety that goes by the nameare “by far, the best potatoes for mashed,” according to Kevin Gillespie, chef and co-owner of Red Beard Restaurants in Atlanta, Georgia.

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Their naturally nutty and buttery flavor makes them worth seeking out, according to Matt Ayala, executive chef at Francois Frankie in Chicago, since you can score a complex-tasting mash without having to doctor up the recipe much.

“Ratte potatoes are waxy, but not too waxy, so they mash smoothly but still have a sturdy consistency. Plus, since they have such a rich flavor on their own, I don’t need to add much,” Ayala says.

“I’m a firm believer that their flavor and texture are unbeatable for mashed potatoes. ”These chefs are in good company in choosing the best potato for mashed potatoes. Culinary icon Joël Robuchon treasures the chestnut-reminiscent flavor of La Ratte potatoes so much that he uses them as the star of his signature, which Ayala, Gillespie, and Kelsey Barnard Clark, chef and owner of Eat KBC in Dothan, Alabama, and the author of “Southern Get-Togethers,” all use often for mashed potatoes.

, which “are also good if you prefer a fluffier mash, but you’ll need to be careful not to overwork them, or they can easily get gluey, Ayala adds.

“Potatoes that are extremely waxy tend to stay lumpy and don’t absorb fat such as butter as well as we’d like for mashed potatoes,” Ayala says. “Each of these varieties is just too firm. Instead of a smooth mash, you end up with a chunky, uneven texture that’s not very pleasant.

”Before letting the chefs get back to their kitchens, we asked them to spill their secrets on how they transform these top-tier mashing potatoes into a crowd-pleasing mash-terpiece . True, you simmer your potatoes in water, but Barnard-Clark believes they must be completely dry before mashing. Watery potatoes can result in a loose, runny, or soupy mash.

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Many recipes call for adding the boiled and drained potatoes back to a dry saucepan, but Barnard-Clark likes to bake the boiled potatoes on a wire rack-lined baking sheet in a preheated 300 degrees F oven until they appear dry. This step allows the excess moisture to evaporate.

Featuring two potatoes in one mashed potato recipe “can be a great idea, especially if you combine a creamy potato like Ratte with something more starchy and fluffy, like a russet,” Ayala says. Yukon Gold and russets also pair well, delivering a silky, cloud-like mash.

To ensure the dairy elements mix evenly and keep your spuds from cooling, heat your milk or cream and bring your butter to room temperature before mixing, as Chef John does in hisSimmer garlic cloves with your potatoes, or with milk or cream, to amplify the aromatic qualities of your mashed potatoes. Ourrecipe shows how to do this.

Ayala also likes to add a sprig of fresh rosemary to his simmering cream to add an extra layer of flavor.to make the mashing process quick and easy. But if you ask Ayala, it’s best to use a ricer,, so you can control the consistency of smashed, mashed, or ultra-creamy. Whatever you do, skip the food processor, which makes it all too easy to whip up gluey potatoes.and enjoy them as-is.

But you can also make the most of leftovers by turning them into something new, so consider trying one of these recipes: